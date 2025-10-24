Making the everyday feel extraordinary

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Fall is in the air! And amongst the yellow leaves and crisp air, some of us are also experiencing what feels like the crushing weight of everything that we should be doing piling on our shoulders. The back-to-school transition can feel abrupt, and it feels like everyone I talk to is feeling scattered and decentered as they try to get re-acquainted with their usual routines.

Finding daily activities that fulfill you is even more important with “The Big Dark” coming soon. The clock falls back the Sunday after Halloween, meaning 4:30 p.m. sunsets and more of the gloomy drizzle that we’re already seeing. For many people, the lack of sunlight will correspond to a lack of motivation, community, and even joy.

I’ve been thinking about how I want to go abroad next fall. In that context, even the most mundane moments feel worth appreciating when I know I won’t be here for them this time next year. My recommendation? In these last true weeks of fall, sit down with a pen and paper and work on some self-reflection. What fulfills you or makes you feel at home in your body? Do certain ways of spending your time inspire you or even stir your humanity?

I think that the more you know yourself, the more you’ll like yourself. Self-improvement as a goal always feels lofty and hard to achieve; chasing fulfillment and contentment is easier because we know, as people, what we like. If you need some inspiration, here’s a shortlist of my autumnal priorities.

1. Spend time outside, and notice things.

Every now and then I try to go on a walk without music and listen to the birds. This is something that your brain tunes out, something you’ll completely miss if you’re not looking for it. When I feel like I’m being pulled in every direction at once, I try to sit in nature and engage all of my senses: what do I see, smell, hear? This reminds me that I’m a person before I’m anything else: a student, a friend, someone with an essay due in six hours. The Earth is your home- take advantage of it!

2. Eating seasonally (especially easy in the fall!)

This one can feel silly, but it makes me feel more in sync with the world and also drives home how unique this season is! I always try to get a fun syrup or a seasonal drink at a cafe, and I’ve been exploring cooking with vegetables that are in season or even just spices that feel warm and cozy. If you need inspiration, just walk into a Trader Joe’s and you’ll see about 100 variations of pumpkin for an easy dinner!

3. Moving my body

Unfortunately, the wellness people are correct, because I always feel better after working out. Whether that’s joining a club sport, lifting at the IMA, or even going on a walk every day, doing inherently physical things always makes me feel really in touch with my body. Focusing on what your body can accomplish also has a wonderful ability to make you forget what’s going on in your mind!

4. Reframing schoolwork as something I get to do, rather than something I have to do.

Especially as we trudge towards midterms season, it’s easy to dread class, homework, and hours spent in the library. But whenever I actually think about it and remember how lucky I am to be able to learn at a school like UW and take classes that really interest me, I feel bad about any complaints I had. When you remember that you actually enjoy what you’re studying, it’s an exciting prospect to get to spend time with it, and I’ve found myself actually looking forward to being able to absorb information and gain understanding of things that I’m learning.

5. Spending intentional and meaningful time with my community

This school year, I feel so lucky to be living with many of my friends. But I have realized that this can come with its own challenge– complacency. As beautiful and domestic as a joint grocery run can be, it doesn’t completely take away the need for purposeful time spent together. To combat this, I’m trying to schedule fun events with my friends like movie nights and pumpkin carving, where we can have genuine conversations and prioritize connecting with each other.

6. Go look at a tree and be thankful for it!

Thus far, this has been an autumn of very high highs and low lows for me. But the day that stands out most was the first day of classes, which coincided with my first day back from a week of being bedridden and unable to speak due to a mystery illness. Things that would have been mundane– the walk to school, lunch from the HUB food court, talking to people I hadn’t seen in a while– felt like the most exciting thing in the world, and I realized how lucky I am to be living the life that I made for myself. There was no comparison- just gratitude. Maybe it’s cruel that we don’t realize the importance of what we have until it’s gone, but we can change that. We live in a beautiful city and go to school on a beautiful campus! And there is so much life to live, but at the same time it will never be the fall of 2025 again. My recommendations: romanticize the small moments, tell your friends you love them, and try to spend less time worrying about things you can’t change and more time looking at fall foliage!