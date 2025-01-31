The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Last week, my friends and I signed a lease for our college home. Pretty immediately after we came together as a group, we have been dreaming of living together, but we wouldn’t let ourselves get too ahead of ourselves until we actually found a home. A couple weeks ago, our lease was finalized and our planning could henceforth begin. From Pinterest boards to walks around our new neighborhood, we are certainly eager to move in next year.

I can feel myself getting excited about my best friends here turning into my roommates. I have daydreams about us cooking dinner in the kitchen, gathering around the T.V. for a movie night, and quietly coexisting in the most perfectly decorated college home. Our conversations now revolve around the dinners we’ll get to host or the shows we’ll binge together. And while having something to look forward to is fun and, in many ways, important; I am also hesitant to be looking so far ahead I forget to look around.

Even though I am so excited for the rest of my time at the UW, I am not there yet. I am still in my first year and living in a forced triple in McCarty. I want to soak up the classic freshman experience of living on campus. And there are aspects of dorming that I enjoy; being so close to my classes, living next to or in the same building as all my friends, not having to worry about grocery shopping. I know this is the last time I’ll ever be exactly where I am and I want to try and appreciate it, as disappointing as the dining hall meals may be.

One member of our group won’t be living with us next year to pursue her life-long dream of being in a dance company abroad. I’m both so excited for her and incredibly sad to lose her. More than anything, her inevitable departure has helped me realize the importance of enjoying the people and experiences I have now. Whether for the better or not, my circumstances will change. And I will too. The only thing I can do is try to be present enough to enjoy it while I can.

As my grandfather used to advise my mom; “don’t wish your life away.” In trying to apply his advice, I’m going to soak in living on campus while I’m here, while also looking forward to the great things I know will come from the rest of my years here.