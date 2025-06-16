Look Good, Do Good: My Switch to Cruelty-Free

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I used to throw any trending lip gloss into my cart without a second thought. Sparkly and influencer approved? Say less. That was until I learned what “cruelty-free” truly meant. Of course, I understood that some companies tested their products on animals but it wasn’t until I took the time to dig deeper into the topic that I realized the full extent of the harm that comes with animal testing.

PETA, the world’s leading animal rights organization, shares on their website in relation to animal testing for cosmetics, “it’s estimated that at least 300,000 animals are used every year in tests for cosmetics products or ingredients in China alone, and the global total is likely to be much higher.” That number stopped me in my tracks.

I believe that no animal should suffer for the purposes of enhancing our beauty as a society. That is why I have made the commitment to cruelty-free products for nearly three years now. And it’s not just makeup and skincare, my shift includes everything from household cleaners to toothpaste to sunscreen. For me, choosing cruelty-free brands isn’t just a preference; it’s one way I stay true to my values in everyday routines. It’s a small step that means something regardless of my small footprint as a single consumer.

You may be wondering, “Wait, what does cruelty-free actually entail?” The truth is, lots of brands will create work-around ways to convince consumers that their products are “cruelty-free.” This could include labeling their product as “vegan” or declaring that their item is “not tested on animals” which doesn’t always guarantee that the product is truly cruelty-free.

One of my favorite tools during this transition has been the website Cruelty-Free Kitty. The creators of Cruelty-Free Kitty use a five-step vetting process to determine if a brand genuinely avoids animal testing. According to their criteria, a cruelty-free brand:

Does not test their ingredients or final products on animals Works with suppliers who also don’t test on animals Uses third parties that abstain from animal testing Does not test on animals when required by law (as common in some countries) Does not sell products in markets that mandate animal testing

With Cruelty Free Kitty, I can easily look up any brand and see exactly where it stands. Other reliable certifications to look for? The Leaping Bunny or PETA’s cruelty-free logo.

So, why does your purchase matter? We as consumers have power in our use of the dollar. Everytime you buy something, it’s essentially like casting a vote. It’s important that our financial activity aligns with our beliefs. If you’re passionate about animal welfare, then your beauty product purchases should reflect that.

While my main focus of making this switch has been to prevent the needless suffering of animals, there are other compelling reasons to avoid animal testing. Many of the chemicals used are harmful to the environment. Animal testing is outdated and unnecessary, especially given the many effective cruelty-free products already available. It’s an expensive and inefficient process overall.

Making the change to cruelty-free can seem daunting, but it’s much simpler than you would think. My first tip: start small. It can take time (and money) to try out new products until you find a new favorite, so just begin with one product, like mascara. It’s also important to use up the products you already own before replacing. If you already bought the product, there’s no reason to waste it.

Becoming completely cruelty-free can be challenging, especially if you have go-to products you’ve used for years. There’s no perfect standard you need to achieve. Just try to remember the good your efforts are doing and that replacing the lip gloss you have been using since middle school could be preventing the suffering of an animal somewhere.

At the end of the day, beauty doesn’t have to come at the cost of compassion. There are thousands of amazing cruelty-free brands to try out and this is a simple but effective way to be a more ethical consumer while also feeling good about what’s in your makeup bag.