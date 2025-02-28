The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Listen, this sentence has been said many times. I’m sure of it. The most infamous form being, “there’s this underground artist, I don’t know if you’ve heard of them but…” I’m not usually that person, but today, I’m going to be. Plus, I’m doing it in a cooler way, because these artists are ACTUALLY underground, and I don’t think they should be. These artists are my go to’s for when I need a c*nty walk to class with the wind blowing through my hair. So, let me just say I’m doing you a service by blessing the next spot on your ‘Liked Songs’ list on Spotify. Or on Apple Music (whatever their layout is.. sorry Apple Music users reading this).

1. Between friends

First off, we have BETWEEN FRIENDS, a brother and sister pop duo. If I could describe their music in only one word, it would be dreamy-electronic-wavy-floaty-make-you-want-to-lay-on-the-bathroom-floor-but-also-scream-the-lyrics. (I don’t make the rules, but I do). They currently have 3 studio albums, with each a slightly different sound than the last, but never losing that continuity of being great. Personally, I’ve been listening to their music since 2020, and they continuously put out banger after banger. Their latest single, titled “American Bitch” has been on repeat 24/7 for me. Savannah has the most beautiful, entrancing voice, and mixed with the amazing production that her brother Brandon puts together (and occasional amazing vocals!), their artist profile has never left my Spotify Wrapped these past few years.

So, let me put you on… “orange juice”, “affection”, and “iloveyou”.

2. Dreamer isioma

To me, listening to this artist’s music is the epitome of being in touch with your soul. The range of topics that Dreamer Isioma sings about brings a touch of relatability that some artists can never find within me. Their entire discography makes me wanna go charge my crystals in the moonlight, lay in a field and watch the orange and pink sunset, but also walk through Pioneer Square at night in a sleek black leather jacket with some Prada sunglasses (if it was safe). Soooo if any of those activities interest you, I recommend you get to listening right now.

So, let me put you on… “I Don’t Wanna Go”, “Obsessed”, and “Sensitive”.

3. Willow

Listen. I know. WILLOW is “technically” not an underground artist. Her father is Will Smith, and her mother is – blah blah blah you get it. But, she’s come a long way since her “I Whip My Hair” era. Like a longggg way. You might have heard a couple of her hits that went viral on TikTok, but personally, you haven’t lived if all you did was scroll past.

Her albums (5 to be exact) all have HIT. She entered an era of spiritual self reflection in her last album, which was nominated for 2 Grammies (Grammys?). And as I’m now in my first couple of quarters of college, I’ve recently rediscovered WILLOW’s music. Her albums, ‘empathogen’, ‘lately i feel EVERYTHING’, and her self titled album ‘WILLOW’, have been my trusty sidekicks in the few quiet moments of my now-busy life. I would even go as far to say WILLOW is my favorite solo artist – her work is physically and visually inspiring to the mind, body and soul. If you need a good cry, she’s there; if you need to throw something at a wall, she’s there (and would definitely encourage it, so be careful with that one); if you need to stare longingly at your reflection in a puddle to figure out who you really are, she will DEFINITELY be there for you.

So, let me put you on… “naive”, “the fear is not real”, and “symptom of life”

The gatekeeper in me is hurting with this last reccomendation, so I think three’s a good number for now. Hopefully this gave you readers insight on some amazing music to go check out!