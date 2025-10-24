Journaling- just for you

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This summer, I journaled like it was my full time job. I went to Chicago coffee shops, sipping cold brew and reporting on my opinions on everything from what I wanted my future life to look like to things that make a good coffee shop. I’d make it my mission to fit in an hour long journaling session to my schedule of working part-time at an ice cream shop and hanging out with my friends.

I’ve always tried to consistently journal but haven’t been able to fully get into it until recently. I’ve dreamt of being someone who could diary my life in an organized manner and put my thoughts to paper. But I used to hit a roadblock: what if what I’m saying isn’t accurately capturing the moment? The thing that has made me an avid journaler in the past couple of months has been understanding that nobody cares what I’m writing.

In order to journal productively, I had to get past the myth of an imaginary audience reading my work. I finally realized no historian is ever going to look through my scribbled words and find significance about life in the 2020s. I now understand my future self isn’t going to have some huge life changing discovery after reading my ramblings on the stress of spring quarter. Although I often end up rereading my entries, I try not to write with the intention of doing so. I let myself write whatever I want- even if it’s not perfect.

This concept is freeing. It means I can write about exactly what I’m feeling and experiencing without it having to be some sort of grand declaration. A writer at heart, I’ve always felt pressure to explain my thoughts in the clearest way possible- even in my journals. By getting rid of that pressure I’ve finally been able to maintain the habit of journaling.

Journaling can be a great way to get to know yourself or just check in. Clearing my brain of all my thoughts has been such a relief. But I’ve also found opportunities to be creative through giving myself prompts that make me reflect.

The practice of journaling is just that- a practice. It takes effort, commitment, and, as I’ve learned recently, the ability to let go of your imaginary audience. Journaling is a harmless opportunity to be selfish. I’ve found that my journal is a place for just me- where my words are the only thing that matter.

If you were like me and have been wanting to get into journaling my biggest piece of advice would be: just write. Relish in the opportunity to write words that will never be read over again, edited by anyone else, or judged. Amidst the business of life, journaling is a way to show up for yourself and a great opportunity for reflection. And without the inner-critic editing your work, it can become a genuinely stress-free and enjoyable hobby.