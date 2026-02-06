It’s the Feeling, Not the Clothes: Nostalgia for 2016

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

2016 is so back. At least that’s what everyone on social media has been saying.

For the past few weeks, Instagram feeds have been flooded with throwback posts, celebrities like Lili Reinhart and Ed Sheeran have shared 2016 photo dumps, and Kylie Jenner even changed her profile picture to an iconic “King Kylie” era selfie.

As people looked forward to 2026, they also looked back ten years ago. Since the new year, “2016” themed Spotify playlists have risen by nearly 800%. The hashtag for the year currently has over 2.3 million posts on TikTok as users have been posting photo compilations to songs by The Chainsmokers or Fetty Wap with the caption “2026 is the new 2016”.

These photos from 2016 feature chokers, palm trees, and Snapchat face filters. They’re photos in front of angel wing murals with Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccinos.

But most people don’t mean they want to wear skinny jeans again when they say they miss 2016. They aren’t necessarily talking about hearing Justin Bieber’s “Love Yourself” or Desiigner’s “Panda” on the radio every day. What they really want is to feel like they did back in 2016.

2016 was the last time many people felt at peace. It’s before Donald Trump was in office. It’s before COVID-19. It’s before generative AI was everywhere.

Social media was completely different in 2016. YouTube was at its peak. Vine and Musical.ly still existed. Snapchat was the only platform with “stories”. Twitter was Twitter, not X.

Now, TikTok is the go-to platform, and all the others are trying to be more like it. The aggressive algorithm creates an echo chamber. There’s a different trend every few days. Advertisements and AI take up half of users’ feeds. But most of all, people care a lot about what they post. Influencers and the desire to be one have led to hyper-curated content.

But in 2016, the term “influencer” wasn’t really a thing. There were YouTubers, Vine stars, Instagram models, and musers. There was Jeffree Star, LaurDIY, Liza Koshy, and Jacob Sartorius, just to name a few.

2016 was the year of “Damn Daniel” and Pokémon Go. There was the Mannequin Challenge, the water bottle flip, and “JuJu on That Beat”. Trends had more to do with having fun than with what aesthetic to dress as or how to optimize your life to be your greatest self. Social media was authentic in 2016.

On top of that, the trend cycle wasn’t just a few weeks long. The green bomber jackets, Adidas Superstars, and cut-crease eyeshadow looks lasted the whole year, if not longer.

2016 was arguably the perfect balance of being online and offline. People yearn for this kind of internet that no longer exists.

It’s really just about feeling carefree again.

Many young adults who are posting about 2016 were only about ten years old ten years ago. At ten, many have few responsibilities, and little worries about the world. Gen Z simply misses being on Vine and riding hoverboards instead of thinking about ever being able to get a job or move out of their parents’ house.

This nostalgia is a symptom of feeling powerless. With the current state of the world, it’s easy to want an escape. 2016 just so happens to be the destination of choice right now. Though the year had its own hardships, for most current young adults, it was simpler. It was all good vibes and flower crowns. They see it through the rose-tinted filters that are on many photos from 2016.

It may be nice to go down memory lane and reminisce about 2016, but take some time to think about why you’re feeling that way. Recognize what it is you’re missing and maybe try to find it today. If it’s the authenticity you crave, unfollow certain influencers. If it’s wanting to “romanticize your life” again, do something for yourself outside of work or school.

Because it’s more than just the clothes and music. It’s about a feeling— it is that deep.