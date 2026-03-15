It’s All Waiting There for You: Harry Styles’ Fourth Studio Album

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Harry Styles released his long-awaited fourth studio album “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.” on Friday, March 6.

After nearly four years since his third album was released and two and a half years since he’s been on stage, the singer-songwriter announced his return in mid-January on Instagram, and was welcomed back with open arms.

Styles has been on an intense press tour to promote his fourth album (HS4), making up for his hiatus. He has most notably cracked jokes on Brittany Broski’s Royal Court podcast and discussed the album with radio host Zane Lowe for Apple Music. Styles will work double duty as the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) on March 14.

To celebrate the album’s release, Styles performed a “One Night Only” show in Manchester, England at Co-op Live that streamed on Netflix the following Sunday. The celebration was not confined to the one show as over 300 independent record stores hosted listening parties and 16 cities had pop-up stores with special merch and photo-ops.

Styles has also already announced a residency tour called Together, Together. He will visit 7 cities in 6 countries, including 30 nights at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Fans who live far from the selected cities have expressed mixed reactions. Styles told Zane Lowe in an interview, “I came back as the exact same person and did the exact same thing and that to me is the only thing that terrified me.”

It’s clear that this unique tour is a product of his reflecting while away from the stage. It will be interesting to see how Styles builds the show throughout each residency and if it will actually be different from what he’s done in the past.

As for the album itself, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. has twelve original tracks for a total of 43 minutes. Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson’s production of the tracks is electro-pop while Styles discovers himself in his lyrics.

The album’s opener and lead single Aperture was released on January 23, 2026, and debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The song explores being open to new experiences by letting the light in. The chorus repeats the lyrics “we belong together” that have been featured on promo for the album. Styles told BBC Radio 1 that the song’s sound was inspired by seeing LCD Soundsystem live. As an opener, it really sets listeners up for an album of self-reflection.

The “Disco, Occasionally” carefree sentiment continues with Dance No More, the tenth track of the album. Styles started working on the album while living in Berlin where he frequented clubs with friends. The song reflects this with a call-and-response chorus and overall funkiness. It describes the struggle of being a performer while wanting to simultaneously experience it with the audience, something the artist knows of himself. “And that was what making the record was about for me,” Styles said to Lowe. “It was like what music do I have to make for me to be on stage feeling like I’m in the middle of the dance floor.”

The final track, Carla’s Song, opens with a reference to Simon & Garfunkel’s Bridge Over Troubled Water. Styles showed his friend Carla the song and later said during his Manchester show, “It reminded me why I wanted to touch music and be a part of music in some way in the first place.” To close out the album, Styles sings about the magic and immortality of music.

Coming off of the 22-month-long tour titled “Love on Tour” and an Album of the Year Grammy win for Harry’s House, Styles wanted to take a break from music to figure out if he still loved it. Three years later, I think that reflection is evident in his lyrics and his experimenting with different sounds.

It’s clear that this album was for himself, not necessarily to top charts or win awards. The 32-year-old wrote this to explore who he is as an artist, as a performer, and as a person. It is an album on artistry and self-discovery. It is unlike anything we’ve heard from Styles before.

As a whole, Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally. fulfills its promise. It’s about connection and is at times dance-forward. I love the attitude in the lyrics of Taste Back and the 39-piece orchestra in Coming Up Roses. I look forward to dancing with Styles to Ready, Steady, Go! and Pop.

Have a listen to Styles’ new album here.