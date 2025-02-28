The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Entering Winter quarter with lingering glee left in my mind from Fall quarter’s Maker’s Fair, I found myself counting down the days till Winter Maker’s Fair. Scheduled for the middle of the quarter, it provided the perfect timing for a fun event to look forward to, and for a revitalizing joy to tackle the remainder of the quarter. Furthermore, something that I had not realized until closer to the date was how it was placed right before Valentine’s Day, so many artists had holiday-themed goods to celebrate the day of love.

Fluttering into the cozy event, I was accompanied by Koren, Her Campus’s Editor-In-Chief. Exploring the event together, we found there was an assortment of adorable crafts, many heart-themed. In addition to seeing all the wonderful creations, it was interesting to see the interpersonal nature of the event from another perspective. Many people support artists who they connect to, whether from prior relationships or shared backgrounds. Truly, the heart of the event stems back to supporting local artists and fostering connections.

In addition, the event invigorates inspiration and creativity. Compared to Fall Maker’s Fair, I found that there was a greater plethora of handmade jewelry. As I admired the delicate and intricate beaded and wire-worked designs, I found that same familiar spark—the one that I had while making my own jewelry before getting swept in the rush of school. It made me remember the enthrall of the tactile work and bringing visions to fruition, and it made me realize that I missed the process. Shortly after, I found myself with pliers and beads in hand again. Maker’s Fair made me want to make again, and also reinvigorated my commitment to study well to continue creative pursuits that bring me joy.