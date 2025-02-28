Ins & Outs for Winter Quarter @ UW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

In:

Wearing clashing colors. Pink and green. Orange, blue, and grey.

Pink and green. Orange, blue, and grey. “The Daily” newspaper . Let’s support student writers!

. Let’s support student writers! Orange juice. Nothing quite like a cold glass of OJ. Or a mimosa, your choice.

Nothing quite like a cold glass of OJ. Or a mimosa, your choice. Pinterest. Top tier app.

Top tier app. “Nothing changes if nothing changes.” Now, read this once with optimism and once with exasperation — an indication of stagnation. If you want your life to look different by the end of the year, something has to change. Your task is to figure out what.

Now, read this once with optimism and once with exasperation — an indication of stagnation. If you want your life to look different by the end of the year, something has to change. Your task is to figure out what. Early bedtimes. In my almost twenty-two years of living, I have learned that the source of my issues is most often a) hunger or b) lack of sleep. Choosing to romanticize my bedtime routine has encouraged me to actually want to go to bed, which has done wonders for my skin, mental health, and overall well-being.

In my almost twenty-two years of living, I have learned that the source of my issues is most often a) hunger or b) lack of sleep. Choosing to romanticize my bedtime routine has encouraged me to actually want to go to bed, which has done wonders for my skin, mental health, and overall well-being. Taking up space . An example of this would be in a male-dominated space, like the gym. If a man can take seven dumbbells, so can you!

. An example of this would be in a male-dominated space, like the gym. If a man can take seven dumbbells, so can you! And being unapologetically loud. We are told to confine ourselves to this fictitious box of how to be, and people become upset when others exist outside the box. As cliché as it might sound, life becomes so much easier when you embrace being loud and proud.

We are told to confine ourselves to this fictitious box of how to be, and people become upset when others exist outside the box. As cliché as it might sound, life becomes so much easier when you embrace being loud and proud. The block button . It’s so easy, yet so hard for some. And, it can give a sense of relief like no other to know that you will never see that person in your feed again. If you are not ready to hit “block”, might I suggest muting them?

. It’s so easy, yet so hard for some. And, it can give a sense of relief like no other to know that you will never see that person in your feed again. If you are not ready to hit “block”, might I suggest muting them? Home cafes and dinner parties . The idea of a handful of the girls getting together, wearing cute outfits, and eating off of a themed menu is the essence of life.

. The idea of a handful of the girls getting together, wearing cute outfits, and eating off of a themed menu is the essence of life. Seeing a psychic . Not a therapist or psychiatrist. A psychic. Someone who can read the color of my aura or tell me if I am astrologically compatible with my crush.

. Not a therapist or psychiatrist. A psychic. Someone who can read the color of my aura or tell me if I am astrologically compatible with my crush. Word of the month. Mine is currently “archetype.” Next month, the world will be “amuse bouche.”

Mine is currently “archetype.” Next month, the world will be “amuse bouche.” Birthday celebrations all year long . I am the archetype (gotcha!) for a March Aries woman, and I love telling every restaurant in Seattle that it’s my birthday for the bit.

. I am the archetype (gotcha!) for a March Aries woman, and I love telling every restaurant in Seattle that it’s my birthday for the bit. Supporting non-football Husky sports. I went to the Women’s Basketball game against USC last weekend. Huge fan of being a fan.

Out: