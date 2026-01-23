Ina Garten’s Viral Brownie Pudding

If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching Food Network in an ingredient household. Ina Garten is one of the many famous faces of this essential daytime cable network, along with Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, and, of course, Guy Fieri. Garten brings the heat with her viral brownie pudding, which has recently resurfaced due to TikTok. I am one to succumb to trending recipes, so I tried it out recently with some of my friends, and let me say…it was a chocolate lover’s heaven.
The recipe is simple and better than any box mix you could find on the shelf. It’s the perfect combination of hot pudding with a crispy oven-baked brownie crust. It pairs perfectly with vanilla (or similar-flavored) ice cream and a cozy night in with your friends. Maybe I’ll inspire you to bake and watch a new movie or series, perhaps it’s Heated Rivalry or even People We Meet on Vacation. If that sounds up your alley…keep scrolling for Mrs. Garten’s perfect recipe, with some of my personal tips and tricks.
Ingredient List!
- 1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, plus extra for buttering the dish
- 4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature
- 2 cups cane sugar
- 3/4 cup good cocoa powder
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- Seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean (or) 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon framboise liqueur, optional (the recipe below contains alternative additions we made!)
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving
REcipe!
-
Preheat the oven to 325℉ before you do anything!! I thought I did and forgot to hit start…don’t make my mistake. Take one of your sticks of butter and grease a 8 in x 8 in baking pan, once coated go ahead and melt your sticks of butter. Either on the stove at a low temp or microwave for about 2 minutes (stirring as needed) and setting aside to cool.
-
For this next step you can either use an electric mixer or by hand, I did it all by hand with the help of my friend so I could continuously mix. Add your eggs and sugar, beating for 5-10 minutes until it’s light yellow and evenly thick. In a separate bowl either before or with the help of a friend, mix your flour and cocoa powder.
-
(Optional step!) If you want an alternative to the framboise liqueur you can add a raspberry syrup, we didn’t have either on hand, so we made our own…here’s how. While you are mixing your egg and sugar recipe, grab a small pan and set a low heat. Add a handful of raspberries and a spoonful of sugar and let it melt while stirring constantly. Once melted down, turn the burner off and let cool.
-
While gently mixing, add your vanilla, framboise (or alternative), and cocoa powder with flour mixture. Mix only until combined. Then, slowly add melted butter and mix until combined.
-
Pour brownie mix into the greased pan. Grab another larger baking pan and place your mix in. Put on your water kettle or use your hottest tap water. Once warm, pour enough water to cover half way up the smaller baking dish. Place in the oven, and bake for 1 hour.
-
Check after an hour, test toothpick or knife should come out ¾ clean. The top should be fully crisp with a gooey inside. Don’t be worried that it looks underbaked- remember it’s supposed to be a similar texture to a half baked pudding. Let cool and serve with ice cream of choice!