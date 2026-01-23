Ina Garten’s Viral Brownie Pudding

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.



If you’re anything like me, you grew up watching Food Network in an ingredient household. Ina Garten is one of the many famous faces of this essential daytime cable network, along with Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, and, of course, Guy Fieri. Garten brings the heat with her viral brownie pudding, which has recently resurfaced due to TikTok. I am one to succumb to trending recipes, so I tried it out recently with some of my friends, and let me say…it was a chocolate lover’s heaven.

The recipe is simple and better than any box mix you could find on the shelf. It’s the perfect combination of hot pudding with a crispy oven-baked brownie crust. It pairs perfectly with vanilla (or similar-flavored) ice cream and a cozy night in with your friends. Maybe I’ll inspire you to bake and watch a new movie or series, perhaps it’s Heated Rivalry or even People We Meet on Vacation. If that sounds up your alley…keep scrolling for Mrs. Garten’s perfect recipe, with some of my personal tips and tricks.

Ingredient List!

1/2 pound (2 sticks) unsalted butter, plus extra for buttering the dish

4 extra-large eggs, at room temperature

2 cups cane sugar

3/4 cup good cocoa powder

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Seeds scraped from 1 vanilla bean (or) 1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tablespoon framboise liqueur, optional (the recipe below contains alternative additions we made!)

Vanilla ice cream, for serving

Ellen Gibbs / Spoon

REcipe!