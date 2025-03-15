This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

I’ve been to plenty of steakhouses, and more often than not, I’ve left thinking the steak wasn’t worth the time or price. It always seemed like something I could make at home if I just knew how. I like to experiment in the kitchen, but when it came to steak I never quite got it right. My little brother Abe, on the other hand, took a more methodical approach to learning how to cook steak. He watched videos, read articles, and actually learned how to do it properly. A few weeks before Presidents’ Day weekend, he sent a picture in our family group chat: a perfectly seared, medium-rare steak with a crisp crust. I texted back and asked for tips. When I went home, we bought three steaks, ran a few experiments, and finally nailed the best way to pan-sear a steak. Here’s how to do it right:

Choosing the Right Steak:

A good steak starts with good meat. Look for lots of marbling, those thin white streaks of intramuscular fat running through the meat. This fat melts during cooking, adding flavor and tenderness. We used a New York Strip, which is thick enough to develop a solid crust without overcooking but also thoroughly marbled with juicy fat.

Seasoning:

Stick to salt and pepper. Coarse salt is best because it helps with crust formation. Timing is key with seasoning, season the steak just before it goes into the pan. Salt draws out moisture, so if you season too early, it makes it harder to get a good crust. If you want extra flavor, buy some aromatics such as rosemary, thyme, or sliced garlic to add to your pan during the butter basting process.

Choosing the Right Oil:

Use an oil with a high smoke point, olive oil burns too fast. Avocado, grapeseed, or peanut oil work best.

The Searing Process:

Preheat the pan: Heat your pan for a few minutes before adding anything. Add oil: About 2-3 tablespoons. When it just starts to smoke, add the steak. Render the fat cap : If the steak has a thick fat edge, hold it with tongs and sear it first. Sear the first side: Lay the steak (carefully!) down away from you to avoid splatter. Let it cook for about a minute. Flip and sear the other side: Cook for another minute. Keep flipping: Flip every 30 seconds to ensure even cooking. A properly seared steak should have a rich brown crust. If your steak looks grey, keep going.

Butter Basting:

Once the crust is set, add at least 4 tablespoons of butter to the pan. You can add more butter, but never less. Toss in aromatics like garlic or rosemary. Tilt the pan slightly and use a spoon to scoop the melted butter and pour it over the steak repeatedly, 6-10 subsequent times should do the trick.

Resting and Serving:

Remove the steak and let it rest for 5-10 minutes. This redistributes the juices, making it more flavorful. You can drizzle leftover butter from the pan over the steak for extra flavor. The final result should have a deep brown crust with a juicy center.

Mastering a good pan-seared steak is all about technique and attention to detail. Once you understand the process and practice a little, it’s easy to get consistent results. Plus, there’s something satisfying about making a great steak yourself (or with your family), exactly the way you like it.