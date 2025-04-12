Hello, Spring and Blossoms!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has sprung at the University of Washington, and it is beautiful, to say the least. UW is known for having a picturesque campus, but it certainly shines the most when the Earth comes to life. Across campus, flowers are in bloom, most iconically the cherry blossoms of the Quad. The trees stretch up high and bold over the plaza, full of their delicate flowers that seem to be a reward for enduring Winter. It is a warm, floral welcome for students returning to campus for the Spring quarter and a major draw for visitors.

With the Quad full of students and visitors alike vying for photos and time to relax in the presence of the trees, the campus is more crowded than before, but for good reason. Though the cherry blossoms are a gorgeous sight to behold, they are fleeting, only lasting a few weeks, as if a reminder to live in the moment and be appreciative of experiences while we can. Their short bloom is an emergent opportunity to gather loved ones to enjoy time together and the festivities they bring along.

To complement the flowers in bloom, U District held its 2025 Cherry Blossom Festival, with businesses, many local, presenting special deals and offerings, many themed around cherry blossoms. This year, I had the opportunity to visit two spots with friends. We tried the Peach Black Tea series from Macu Tea and the Sakura ice cream from U District’s beloved ice cream spot, Sweet Alchemy Ice Creamery. Both were sweetly enjoyed, though the Sakura ice cream from Sweet Alchemy was one truly in line with the season. Specialty items like these are always exciting for their novelty, which is amplified by the joy of sharing them with friends. After sampling this year’s offerings, I look forward to what there is next year and hope to see more cherry blossoms used rather than just pink-themed alternatives.

As for the cherry blossom trees themselves, I am excited to enjoy them while they remain for the following days and in the years to come. It is important to be mindful to protect the trees so that they can be appreciated for longer. That includes not disrupting the branches and not climbing the trees. When the blooms leave, we are left to wait till the next year, though other flowers will continue to decorate campus. Whether cherry blossoms, magnolia, daffodils, or something else, the flowers across UW make Spring especially welcomed and well worth the wait.