Friendship Anniversaries: Valuing Friendships

I met one of my college best friends a year ago this month. April 2nd is now forever marked in my Google Calendar as “Ali+Mary Anniversary.” While anniversaries are typically reserved for romantic relationships, we decided we just had to celebrate the day we awkwardly exchanged pleasantries over Instagram DMs. We shared a chocolate cheesecake after dinner and, of course, posted pictures commemorating the day on our friends-only Instagrams.

Our first anniversary celebration made me think more about the importance of appreciating my friends, the value of which is often overlooked. It’s crazy to think that I’ve only known Ali for a year, someone who so quickly became my best friend that I feel like I’ve known her forever.

Understandably, it is sometimes hard to put an exact date on a friendship. However, I think the significance of a friendship-anniversary goes beyond a specific month and day; it represents the practice of placing value on your friendships. My friendships have given me a lot: from new perspectives to borrowed sweaters and lip gloss. They are the people I go to when I need advice, need to have fun, or need to just be.

I often think about my mom and her friends. She still texts with her childhood best friend, never skips the opportunity to hang out with her “Hockey Moms,” and hosts her best friend for a cocktail night every week. Her relationships with these women, all of whom I know and love, have been examples of the importance of female friends, no matter your stage of life.

From my teammates to my roommates to my childhood friends, I feel comfortable enough to be completely myself with all of my friends. We can talk about everything from our favorite 2000s pop songs to our career aspirations.

Until I left for college, I don’t think I fully realized how truly lucky I am to have a group of best friends from home that I know would always be there for me. I love having people who are as comfortable in my house as their own, who love my dog, who know where I come from. It’s so much fun to be able to see them make more best friends and thrive in colleges across the country.

Celebrating a friendship anniversary is a fun way to acknowledge the important people in your life. I know that Ali, along with the other friends I’ve made in college, will be in my life for a long time. An anniversary cheesecake is just another reminder of that.