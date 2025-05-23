Flipping the Table: My First Maker’s Fair at UW

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the first quarter of my first year at the University of Washington (UW), I was one of many in a crowd of curious guests floating around the offerings of the Husky Union Building (HUB) Maker’s Fair. Experiencing the joys of the festivities, I knew that I wanted to be on the other side, though I wasn’t sure when that would be. Now, as my last quarter of my first year approaches its end, I can say that I was one of the many makers selling crafts like the ones I had admired months ago. The HUB’s 2025 Spring Maker’s fair was the first of what I hope will be many more opportunities to flip the table.

Reflecting on the work leading up to the day, the making process itself didn’t feel like work. During the interlude of Spring break, my days danced away in a trance as I constructed jewelry, flowers, and other crafts. Of course, it is a given that I love working with my hands to make pretty things, and taking part in the Maker’s Fair was an outlet for it, and an excuse to make more. The tedious work came with other logistics and prep: building a DIY stand, organizing, and pricing. But, as the day arrived, it was all worth it, as were the skipped lectures I had to catch up on.

Arriving in the morning to set up manifested with more of an organic approach, as I worked to figure out how to fill up the space. I had outlined vague placements beforehand, but actually putting it together was a separate affair. Still, it came together in the end just as the fair started: jewelry to the left, and flowers to the right. At first, business was slow, which should have been expected, but it quickly picked up toward the middle. During the mid-fair rush, I made over half my sales, which ended up looking like a hemoglobin-oxygen dissociation curve—for those familiar.

Throughout the fair, it was delightful getting to talk to everyone, especially friends who stopped by. It was also exciting getting to hear people visiting with their friends gush and bond over my crafts. I am forever thankful to everyone who supported me, and I am glad I got to be part of such a great event.

Walking away from my first Maker’s Fair, I am left with a plethora of ideas to take on future ones, and maybe even to branch out to more fairs. I am surprised by which items sold well—mainly keychains and earrings—and which ones did not, like rings that I had anticipated to be the biggest success. It’s expected since it was my first fair that not all my predictions would be right, and it shows that I have room to grow, which I am excited to do!

I truly feel that the UW Maker’s Fairs are a great way for small student artists to debut their work, and it is something I would recommend to anyone interested in selling their crafts. It’s on campus, so you never have to go far, and it’s in a familiar space: the HUB, and most people exploring the fair are peers, which reduces the intimidating nature of selling. Even more, the low price of vending for students allows the event to be accessible for those just starting out. So, if you’re thinking about applying for a future one, let this be your sign! From visitor to vendor, I’ve found more than a place to sell at, but a creative space to grow in!