First Time Voting? A Guide to U.S. Elections

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

The General Election in the U.S. takes place on November 5th, but what will we exactly know on that day? The U.S. doesn’t make understanding elections easy. With a complex system dating back to the 18th century and the rise of technological changes in the way we cast ballots, finding out what is happening on November 5th can calm your anxiety going into election week.

Electoral College summary from Ted-Ed

What Are We Voting For?

This General Election includes the presidential election, all house of representatives, 1/3 of the Senate, and various local elections per state. Washington State includes elections for 3 State Supreme Court justices, 9 statewide Executive races, a new Governor (incumbent Jay Inslee is stepping down),98 State Representatives, 25 State Senate races, and more. In addition to individuals being voted into office, this year, over 150 referendums or initiatives have been added across the 50 states. State ballot measures are brought forth by voters on issues that their state legislature has not addressed or voters would like repealed. These topics range from taxes, minimum wage increases, reproductive rights, marijuana, an rank-choice voting. Researching your state’s ballot measures can help you make a more informed decision on whether to vote “yes” or “no” this election year.

Electoral College

The Electoral College is a process of choosing electors that will vote for the President and Vice President based on the majority vote in each state. Each state holds a separate election for the president. The number of electoral votes is the same as the delegation of members in Congress. For example, Washington State has 10 house representatives and 2 senators, so we have a total of 12 electoral votes. Some states only hold 3 votes (Alaska), while others can hold 54 (California). Most states have a “winner-takes-all” system where the candidate with the popular majority in a state wins all their electorate votes. This is crucial becomes the majority needed to elect the President of the United States is 270 votes. These votes have to be tallied across 50 states and in Washington D.C., so in a close race such as the 2024 presidential election, voters may not know the President-elect in the first 24 hours.

Where Do I Vote?

Washington State conducts their election process through the Secretary of State. Ballots were mailed out starting on October 18th. Drop boxes are open 24/7 and are located throughout the state. Additionally, ballots include free postage to turn into the post office or postal drop boxes. The Secretary of State office warns that mailing your ballot the week of the Election Day may cause late postmarks that will disqualify your ballot. (So vote as soon as possible and take it into a county elections office or local drop-box!) Voting closes on November 5th at 8pm PST.

Civic Duties

It wasn’t until the 26th amendment in 1971 that the voting age dropped from 21 to 18-years-old. For college students, this means that a majority of First and Second-years would be unqualified to vote. Participating in our democracy ensures that we are all represented and have hope for the future of this country. Despite the anxieties approaching election day, we can do our part to be an active citizen and love on our community through voting.

Sources:

https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters/helpful-information/current-election-information

https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college/about

https://www.archives.gov/electoral-college/allocation

https://constitutioncenter.org/the-constitution/amendments/amendment-xxvi

https://tvw.org/