Finding Ways to Embrace Your Inner Child in College

Picture this: I’m 19 years old, a teenager who barely knows anything about the world, thrust into the whirlwind of my freshman year of college. It’s a brand new world, where once-familiar comforts of home feel all of a sudden distant. The transition is tough, a roller coaster through my first glimpses of adulthood with no seatbelt.

But hey, let’s not get too serious too fast! Sure, freshman year is a wild ride, especially when you’re from out of state. Freshman year of college is a terrifying wake-up call– birthdays, holidays, and weekly Sunday dinners become bittersweet reminders of what used to be downstairs or a quick car ride away. Holidays are lonely, Sundays are scary, and weeks drag into months without seeing your family.

Sometimes I can’t help but wonder: what if I stayed closer to home? I see some of my high school friends together 24/7 at your local university, and wonder what life may look like if I had stayed. Would life be better, worse, the same? I’ll never know, and to be honest that’s pretty scary. Thinking of my life staying the same as it was back in September when I left is pretty uncomfortable.

Choosing an out of state college, I’ve realized, is like one of those John Green Crash Course videos. Time moves ridiculously fast and you’re getting so much thrown at you. Suddenly, we’re the ones making our own decisions. And while it’s empowering, it’s just another adjustment that seems to slap you in the face. Going out of state has pushed me to do some adulting a little faster than I would have liked, but also pushed me in the best ways. And part of this push is to appreciate the opportunities I’ve had and to realize that I chose the best path for myself.

Some parts are so fun: we decide how to live our lives now, our parents don’t make every decision for us anymore, we can choose our own day to day life. Coming home for holidays can feel like you’re visiting rather than living. Which is true, I suppose– a guest in my own home? I’m not sure how to define it. When we lived at home, we had less worries about…literally everything, and that curtain of security has pretty much fallen now.

Acknowledging the longing for our carefree childhood days is one thing, but embracing it is another. At 19, I’m guilty of brushing aside those feelings and telling myself that I need to be uber-serious about my life, trying to sprint towards adulthood when sometimes I just want to skip through the fields of my childhood.

So, for those moments when all you crave is a bowl of Mom’s chicken noodle soup and a cozy movie night on your familiar couch, here are some tips to help you reconnect with your inner child.

Tip #1: Call your grandparents!

Grandparents are a treasure trove of wisdom and infinite love. If you’re lucky enough like me to have your grandparents around, giving them a quick ring means more to them than we could ever imagine. A monthly weekend chat with my Nona feels like stepping back in time, catching up on my college life, her telling me about the latest podcast she’s found, and reminiscing about the crafts we used to do with all the grandkids.

Tip #2: Demolish an ice cream cone!

Who says a big fat ice cream cone is just for kids? Treat yourself to a big scoop (or two) and revel in the simple pleasure of sweet, melty goodness.

Tip #3: Dance in the rain!

Seattle certainly has their fair share of showers, by why let that dampen your spirits? Embrace the raindrops for just one day and dance like nobody’s watching. Trust me, it’s super fun.

Tip #4: Go to a park!

Gas Works Park is my go-to sanctuary when I need to get off campus for an afternoon. Whether I’m swinging from the monkey bars or lounging on a picnic blanket with friends, it’s the perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of the U District. They boast a fabulous playground, it’s relatively close to campus (a short and only slightly-treacherous Lime scooter ride away), and you can even catch a beautiful spring sunset.

Tip #5: Listen or watch a childhood favorite!

Rediscover the magical world of Dr. Seuss or any other childhood classic with a read-along video on YouTube. Many popular authors record read-alongs of their own stories, making the experience and memory even more special. Or turn on a treasured childhood movie, like Cinderella or Monsters Inc. It’s a soothing bedtime ritual that transports me back to simpler times.

So, fellow Huskies, let’s embrace our inner child amidst the chaos of everyday life. After all, age is just a number, but the joy of childhood is timeless.