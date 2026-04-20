Films I Watch Every Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the days get longer, the weather gets warmer, and the sun finally breaks through the relentless Seattle gloom, your first thought might not be to sit down and watch a comfort movie. However, as an avid re-watcher of my favorite movies, that is exactly what I intend to do after a day outside enjoying the spring breeze. Apart from typical spring activities there are some ideal moments to fit in a movie: during spring cleaning or even when you’re looking for something to get you into the summer spirit.

Following the themes of spring, these movies all, to me, represent new beginnings, growth, and blossoming into the best version of yourself. Here are five films that I re-watch every spring to warm my heart in time for summer—and that I would absolutely recommend to you.

“27 Dresses” (2008)

Starring Katherine Heigl, “27 Dresses”, follows Jane, a chronic bridesmaid who consistently shows up for all the brides in her life while yearning for a happy ending of her own (a classic rom-com premise). Filled with vibrant colors, a charming James Marsden, and an incredibly fun soundtrack, no movie screams spring quite like this film.

2. “Father of the Bride” (1991)

Heart-warming and family-centered, “Father of the Bride” is the ultimate comfort movie. This Nancy Meyers classic always makes me laugh and serves as a great reminder of the importance of letting go and growing up. The Banks family home is so picturesque, it makes me want to live in the California suburbs.

3. “Steel Magnolias” (1989)

Something about ‘80s Easter, Dolly Parton, and a wedding just fully encompasses the feeling of spring. While emotionally devastating, “Steel Magnolias” is a beautiful story about a group of Southern women navigating friendship, love, and loss. I always love a good movie that dives into female friendships and this film is at the top of that list.

4. “13 Going on 30” (2004)

Another rom com classic, “13 Going on 30” is objectively a spring movie. From the iconic outfits to its New York City setting, I think most will agree that this is a must watch from March until May. Nostalgic and feel-good, the “Thriller” scene never fails to bring my childhood dreams to life.

5. “Priscilla: (2023)

As one of my favorite movies of all-time, “Priscilla” is an all-year-round watch for me. The pastel color palette and the vintage set design are quintessentially spring, which is why if I had to pick a season, this would be it. With themes of finding your independence and sense of self, “Priscilla” fits right in with my other re-watches.

Watching these films every year has become less about routine and more about what themes I want to bring to this reflective time of year. Each film captures a different perspective of growth—whether it’s stepping into a new chapter of life, learning to put yourself first, or that happiness is not defined by success. As seasons change so do we, and maybe the best way to notice is to return to our favorite stories again and again.