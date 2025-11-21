Falling Back in Love With Reading

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As we trudge through the closing weeks of the autumn quarter and get ready for finals, the stack of required course readings has formed a Brontë-saurus sized pillar in my room. Right next to it, however, lies my just as large “to be read” (TBR) shelf.

Few things ache more than when a hobby shifts from feeling like an outlet, to feeling like a chore. As a child, I spent hours getting lost in the fictional worlds of Junie B. Jones and the Rainbow Magic fairies, devouring their stories one by one. Now, even when I find the time to read, I have lost the appetite to pick up the novel lying on my nightstand, which has remained untouched for weeks. Reading for fun has been swallowed by the quarter system, the endless cycle of assignments and obligations filling my plate instead.

However, as we bundle up for the “-ber” months and adjust to 4:30 sunsets (the ideal ambiance for a good book), I am determined to reclaim my childhood fervor and put my reading slump to an end. Even in a time of burn out and a daunting TBR list, reading offers an unique opportunity for allied creativity and escapism–one that reminds me why I became so enamored with the activity in the first place.

With this, I give you three ways to fall back in love with reading:

Start with some lighter, fast-paced stories.

Trying to get out of a slump with a dense, long novel can be intimidating and often discouraging. Rebuilding the routine of reading feels more attainable with a lighter load.

One of my favorite books that has helped get me out of a slump before is Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi. This Japanese novel takes place in a cozy cafe tucked in a back alley in Tokyo, giving its customers the power to travel back in time. The book is separated into the individual yet intertwined experiences of four customers, each one offering a heart-tugging exploration of love and loss.

Sometimes you need a novel light in content as well, like a romance whose writing style is easy to digest. Countless novels fit this criteria, but one that comes to mind is Better Than the Movies by Lynn Painter, which radiates the nostalgic warmth of classic rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or 10 Things I Hate About You.

You can also respark that familiar feeling of absolute immersion by revisiting childhood favorites. Rereading series like The Hunger Games can bring back those middle school memories and connect to new ones with the recent releases of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes and Sunrise On the Reaping.

Find some alternative forms of reading.

Sometimes it helps to take a break from physical novels and explore more flexible formats.

Try listening to audiobooks while doing laundry or going for a walk. Squeezing a chapter in during your commute or while checking off other boxes on your to-do list is both productive and rewarding, especially when you feel like you don’t have the extra time to set aside for a physical book.

You can also dip into shorter pieces of media that may rekindle your curiosity. On platforms such as Medium or Substack, you can discover reflective personal essays as well as the stories of new voices in the writing community. If you prefer print, consider purchasing a collection of short stories from authors such as Raymond Carver or Alice Munro.

Join a bookish community.

It’s always easier to meet a certain goal if you have someone doing it with you.

While formal book clubs may not be as common as they once were, pairing up with a like-minded friend and reading the same book together is far more motivating than reading alone. The ability to discuss characters and favorite lines adds an interactive layer to the experience, too.

Hearing other people’s comments and reading suggestions can also help spark inspiration. The New Yorker’s fiction podcast, for one, is a monthly conversation between the publication’s fiction editor and various guest authors that read and discuss their work.

You can also follow book creators on social media for further reading recommendations, or join the aforementioned platforms Medium or Substack for conversations on all things reading and writing.

The most important thing is to not rush yourself. Like any relationship, reading asks for patience and presence. Eventually, with time and care, that love will find you again, lying in between the pages of your next favorite novel.