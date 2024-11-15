Fall Albums to Usher In The Rainy Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

As a California kid living in Seattle for the first time, getting used to the constant drizzle, dreary skies, and patchwork of puddles that accompany the fall and winter months has not been the easiest adjustment. But what has helped is tapping in to my vast Spotify music library to find an album rotation that helps me romanticize the rainy weather, especially when I’m at the library for hours or precariously walking to class through Red Square. While I am a lover of playlists, I recommend listening to these albums in their entirety to feel each one’s unique mood.