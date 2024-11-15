Fall Albums to Usher In The Rainy Season

As a California kid living in Seattle for the first time, getting used to the constant drizzle, dreary skies, and patchwork of puddles that accompany the fall and winter months has not been the easiest adjustment. But what has helped is tapping in to my vast Spotify music library to find an album rotation that helps me romanticize the rainy weather, especially when I’m at the library for hours or precariously walking to class through Red Square. While I am a lover of playlists, I recommend listening to these albums in their entirety to feel each one’s unique mood.
- Pink Moon by nick drake
Pink Moon is a quiet, stripped back, completely acoustic album, but Nick Drake’s complex guitar and melancholic lyrics make the album a go-to for a damp, dark fall mood. “From the Morning” is my personal favorite from the album.
- Siamese Dream by the smashing Pumpkins
Nothing goes hand in hand like grunge and a Seattle fall, but the Smashing Pumpkins’ sophomore album retains the band’s alt heart while incorporating elements of shoegazey progressive rock culminating in beautiful tracks like “Luna” and “Soma.”
- The Way Home by Ikebe shakedown
The Way Home is an instrumental album, and has a much brighter, groovier sound than the rest of the rotation; lush vintage funk with instrumental soul and psychedelic influences. It’s a wonderful pick-me-up on a lazy, overcast day. I like listening to it while studying or reading, because it has the perfect amount of energy to keep me awake without getting too loud or overbearing.
- Souvlaki by slowdive
Shoegaze is an essential element of any fall rotation, and Souvlaki is one of THE essential shoegaze albums. Let the gauzy guitars and swirling vocals wash over you on a particularly gloomy day, and you’ll feel it to its fullest. “Alison” and “Here She Comes” are my favorite tracks, dark and moody.
- livin’ love by the feminine complex
This is probably the deepest cut in the whole list; it’s the product of a group of high school girls who formed a band in their garage for fun, dropped this gem of an album in 1969, and then disbanded for college, sadly fading into obscurity. It feels like a warm cup of tea on a rainy fall day, and I find myself reaching for it often when I’m studying because it’s just so soothing. “Are You Lonesome Like Me?” and “Hold Me” are my two favorites on the record.
- 27 Demos by margo guryan
Clairo worships at the Margo Guryan altar, and you should too. 27 Demos is filled with short, quaint tunes like “Under My Umbrella” and “Love Songs” (also covered by Clairo!). Guryan’s playful arrangements often include soft flutes and brushed drums, and are tinged with a jazz sensibility; her sweet voice will make you feel like you’re walking down a rainy street in 1960s Manhattan.
- Parachutes by coldplay
I maintain, to this day, that Coldplay peaked with their debut album. Parachutes is mellow, moody, and melodic; there’s a reason “Sparks” is the quintessential TikTok fall edit sound. Don’t overlook any of the other tracks though; this is very nearly a no-skip album for me.
- Ask Me Tomorrow by mojave 3
Ask Me Tomorrow is one of my favorite albums of all time, filled with wistful slide guitar and a drowsy lo-fi folk-dream-pop sound. I find myself listening to it almost every day; it’s perfectly suited for the quiet and the reminiscing that often accompanies the changing seasons.