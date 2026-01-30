Everything You Need to Know About the 2026 Australian Open 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a new year sets in and tennis players begin to warm up their serves, the Australian sun marks the beginning of the 2026 Grand Slams.

The Australian Open not only serves as a telling factor of who will start the year off on the right foot, but it also determines who has stepped up their game from the previous year. Contrary to the formality of Wimbledon and the intensity of the U.S. Open, the Australian Open, nicknamed “The Happy Slam” by former tennis superstar Roger Federer, is known for its cheerful atmosphere and welcoming environment.

Undoubtedly, the rivalry between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who is currently ranked no.1 at 22 years old, and Italian Jannik Sinner, who stands no.2 at 24, remains the talk of every slam. Over the past two years, these superstars have alternated between winning four of the last eight Grand Slams. While their intense matches are filled with aggressive serves and precise drop shots, their mutual respect continues to grow. A dynasty once defined by the big names such as Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal has begun to make way for these two young players and their dominance. With each Grand Slam, fans and players alike anticipate whether anyone will be able to dethrone one of them in the final. The Australian Open may reveal whether the time to crown a new champion is now.

Despite this rivalry, fans continue to keep an eye on how Alcaraz will play after cutting ties with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has been with him since he was 15 and has helped him triumph in six Grand Slams. While the reason for this separation remains unclear, all eyes will be on the young tennis star to see if he can succeed and become the youngest player in the Open Era to win all four majors.

While Alcaraz and Sinner tend to make headlines, many other high-ranked players must now battle to play the best and have their names recognized. Some notable contenders include Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is currently ranked no.7. Last year during the U.S. Open, he reached the semi-finals, later making it to the ATP semis and losing to Alcaraz. In his homecourt, no.6 Aussie Alex de Minaur, who reached the ATP finals last year, has begun to introduce more power to his groundstrokes, playing a more offensive game. Further, being in their home crowd always provides players with the energy and motivation they need to succeed. Americans continue to make deep runs at the grand slams, notably players like Ben Shelton, ranked at no.8, whose fierce serves set him apart, and Taylor Fritz, ranked no.9, who continuously shows promise, making it to the semi-finals at Wimbledon last year.

While the men’s bracket tends to have the same winners, the women’s side could be anyone’s game. Last year, a different female tennis player won each Grand Slam. This year is no different, as any player could take home the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup. Notably, current no.1 Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka frequently dominates the field but also faces the consistency of no.2 Polish Iga Swiatek and the resilience of American no.3 Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova reached two finals last year, making it hard to believe that she was ranked no.359 in 2023. Further, the No. 4-ranked American Coco Gauff won her second Grand Slam title at the French Open last year. However, struggled for the rest of the year, with a shocking exit in the first round at Wimbledon and a fourth-round exit at the US Open, after losing to Naomi Osaka in straight sets. Thus, fans anxiously await this fan favorite to make her comeback.

So, heading into the 2026 tennis season, the questions remain: will the greats be upset, can the champions defend their titles, and will the Australian Open deliver the thrilling upsets and unforgettable moments fans crave?

It’s anyone’s game. Enjoy some good tennis.