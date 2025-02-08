European Fashion Essentials – Study Abroad Diaries 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When packing my suitcase for my 3 month study abroad, I had one concern: how do I pack and make sure my outfits do not scream Americana?

Within a week of being here, I caved. I made a purchase that immediately made me feel less like an immediate American: My trench coat. After walking into the same thrift store multiple times and eyeing the different trenches, I found it. Perfectly neutral with buttons that weren’t too loud, but were still interesting and made me feel like I was wearing a cape.

This purchase made me think about the most commonly worn items I’ve noticed since being abroad. How has my personal style changed in the short time I’ve been here?

Consider this my investigation:

The immediate first thing I noticed was an abundance of trench coats or similar silhouettes, usually living in the neutrals for color palette. Women wearing trench coats out, especially when it was a touch colder, was very popular. I have found myself grabbing my trench as a means of practicality, yes, but also as a means to dress up whatever slightly boring outfit I have already put on.

Footwear is something else that I have noticed an immediate difference in. Wearing an athletic trainer casually isn’t really a thing. Not nearly in the same way that it is in the States. Boots, ballet flats, and interesting colored Sambas or Gazelles are shoes I see pretty much on my day-to-day activities. The cobblestone streets and sidewalks are not kind to shoes that aren’t practical, so on my day-to-day I have not really seen a lot of shoes that don’t have at least the slightest bit of practicality.

Additionally, layering is something that I have grown to appreciate more while studying abroad. Wearing a long sleeve t-shirt underneath my sweaters have become not only a way to maintain warmth and comfort throughout sometimes colder days, but also has given me a pop of color or texture in outfits that lack.

With all of these fashion observations in mind, my current fashion wish list consists of: