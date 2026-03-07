Djo joins Tame Impala’s Dead Beat Tour: Here’s your essential listening guide to Djo to get you started!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most listeners, their introduction to Djo begins with a single line: “When I’m back in Chicago…” The chorus of End of Beginning became more than a hook, it became a cultural timestamp. Accompanying late night drives, summer festivals, and every carefully curated nostalgic montage, the track pushed Djo from cult favorite to full blown indie pop sensation.

Now, with Stranger Things officially concluding and a new album era taking shape, Djo stands at a pivotal moment. The actor turned musician narrative has faded into the background, replaced by something far more unique. Joe Keery is redefining his musical identity in real time, allowing for Djo to be a reflection of his love for music entirely separate from his acting career.

This evolution feels especially tangible following the February 12, 2026 announcement that Tame Impala will be joined by Djo and Dominic Fike as supporting acts for the Dead Beat Tour. For longtime listeners of Djo, the moment reads exactly what the title promised: the end of beginning.

Beyond the viral anthem everyone already has memorized, Djo’s catalog offers far more than a one hit wonder. With a mixture of indie, synth pop, and psychedelic rock, Djo includes a wide variety of songs that will make you dance, laugh, and cry. As the tour approaches consider this your essential listening guide: three standout tracks from each album that proves Djo’s rise to fame is earned.

Twenty Twenty (2019)

As a debut album Twenty Twenty has a strong influence of ‘60s psychedelic rock and beachy instrumentals that is the perfect addition to your summer playlist. My top three picks are:

Personal Lies- It’s the kind of track that drops you straight into a retro beachy vibe. Anchored by one of the most addictive, feel good chord progressions in his discography, this song holds a sun-kissed charm, making it impossible to skip.

Chateau- A song that has you turn back time as you reminisce about memories of summer romance. Similarly to End of Beginning, this song had a strong run with Tik Tok edits in summer 2022 allowing audiences to get familiar with Djo’s music before his big breakout into the general public. Personally I believe this is one of his most beautiful songs.

Roddy- One of the most popular songs in Djo’s discography, Roddy takes us on a painful journey through life changes that spark personal growth. This is a great track to cruise to as you blast your stereo and let your hair blow in the fresh summer wind.

DECIDE (2022)

Next, onto my personal favorite album of Djo’s: DECIDE (2022). This album transports you straight to the ‘80s creating a psychedelic funk filled album that has you dancing to every song. The album also gave us End of Beginning, the track that would eventually take on a life of its own. But even beyond its breakout moment, DECIDE feels intentional and cohesive. This isn’t just a collection of singles, it is a fulfilling listen that leaves you wanting more. My top three picks are:

On and On- This track will forever hold a special place in my heart. As the first song to catapult me joining Djo’s fandom it immediately goes into my recommendation folder. This song has a funky, yet eerie tone to it. As a commentary on toxic media consumption, On and On begs the question of when we will take action before it’s too late. It’s a beautiful and unsettling song that feels immersive rather than simply catchy.

Fool- Fool is one of those songs that reminds you that lyricism doesn’t always need to be complex and can be just as enjoyable as a refreshingly funky, dance-worthy track. With lyrics such as “That’s not cool (not cool), everybody needs a fool. I will be your fool”, Fool cements itself as one of those classic songs that are created for pure enjoyment.

Change- This song takes you on an emotional instrumental journey that perfectly depicts the beauty and chaos of facing big changes within your life. As one of the catchiest songs of Djo’s, this song is one of my top recommendations for new listeners.

The Crux (2025)

The most recent album in Djo’s evolution arrives with The Crux (2025), an album that feels both reflective and optimistic of the future. Centered on heartbreak, the comfort of close relationships, and new beginnings, the record reads as a turning point for Djo’s musical identity. Much of the album was written while Joe Keery was filming the final season of Stranger Things, and that context lingers in the meaning of the music. One standout moment comes in Charlie’s Garden, which features a cameo from co-star and longtime friend Charlie Heaton, known to audiences as Jonathan Byers. The inclusion doesn’t feel gimmicky; instead, it reinforces the album’s central themes of the impact loved ones have on you. In The Crux, Djo isn’t just experimenting with sound he’s documenting his past and future. Here are my top three track picks:

Basic Being Basic- This song is another example of a fun satirical song that became an instant hit among listeners. As a strong introduction track to Djo, Basic Being Basic has the perfect ratio of feel good and catchy.

Delete Ya- As my personal favorite track of the album, Delete Ya explores the frustration of lingering desire that follows a breakup. The desperation to delete the memories of a former loved one that has broken your heart is captured in this upbeat song whose lyrics reflect a deep pain.

Potion- Contrast to Delete Ya, Potion is a more cheerful outlook on relationships as it discusses the hopes in finding “the one.”

As we continue to get closer to Tame Impala’s Dead Beat Tour, now is the perfect time to get familiar with Djo’s music. What started for many as a viral song snippet from End of Beginning has steadily unfolded into something far more expansive. Djo’s discography that floats between retro funk, dance-worthy psychedelic beats, and nostalgic indie pop is a heartfelt reflection and optimistic approach to the future. Each album marks a different era, but together they each follow the arc of an artist growing more confident in his voice and more deliberate in his sound. Joining Tame Impala on this tour feels like the beginning of something much bigger for Djo. And for longtime listeners, Djo is the perfect addition.