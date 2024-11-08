The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Growing up, I did not recognize the people my mom put on our ofrenda. They were all relatives who passed before I was born, so they were mere pictures of people I did not know. I knew they were significant, but they did not hold any value to my young life. That is, until our ofrenda began filling with people I knew and loved.

In Mexican culture, Dia De Los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is the day in which our deceased loved ones visit us from the world beyond this one. We welcome their visit with music, gathering, food, laughter, and, most importantly, an ofrenda.

Dia de Los Muertos is not a sad event. It’s a time of remembrance and family unity; a time in which we can all remember where we came from. It is also a time of great consolation for those who might still be grieving (though does anyone really stop grieving?). Knowing the spirit of your loved one is around you can be a powerful reassurance that while they may have passed, a loved one never truly leaves.

You do not have to be Mexican to commemorate the day of the dead. But if you ever get a chance to visit Southern Mexico for Dia de Los Muertos, go, and be prepared for the biggest Dia de los Muertos celebration in the world.

An ofrenda is one of the most important parts of Dia de Los Muertos. Everything, up to the colors of the altar, has a deeply-rooted meaning. If you want to participate in the next Dia De Los Muertos, or are simply curious about what everything means, here is a beginners list to the main aspects of the ofrenda.

Photographs of the departed: to bridge the gap between the living and the dead. It’s thought that our deceased family members can only visit the living if there is a picture to tie them back to the physical world.

Personal items: an addition to the photographs that helps personalize a deceased’s spot on the ofrenda.

Sugar skulls, or calaveras: they signify the sweetness of life and inevitability of death, though they can also be a symbol of La Catrina. Do not eat these!

Flowers of Cempasuchil, or Marigolds: the scent of the marigolds help attract the spirits to the altar, and the vibrant yellow represents the sun.

Candles: candles are important for bringing life and light to an altar. Traditionally, the candles are white while distinct colors have different meanings of life, death, grief, love. If a light flickers, it might mean the presence of a spirit.

Food: pan de Muerto, among other foods, are offerings for the dead to show our love and appreciation. We often joke in our family that if there is no food, our ancestors are not visiting.

If you do celebrate Dia De Los Muertos and are not Mexican, please be aware of the tradition and rich history behind the holiday. It is not “Mexican Halloween” or a mockery of death. It is only cultural appropriation if it comes from a place of ignorance. That said, do not let fear stop you from tapping into a new culture, as it makes the world richer when we share each other’s way of life.