Coming to a big university is nerve-racking especially for the first one in my family to a big university, I’ll admit it is a whole process that I had to go through when I first came in last year as a freshman. I remember feeling overwhelmed during classes, wondering if I’ll ever find my place here.

To all my classmates in the same boat as me, you don’t have to know, whether it’s about career jobs or the future. It’s perfectly alright to feel unsure in the moment: this is about growing together and reaching out for help. Each of us has unique paths that will lead us to where we want, which is why this experience is what makes life more enriching.

As a second-year student I’ve seen my growth trying to decide what I want to do in the future, but I come in with I want to make my parents proud. There were times when I felt out of place compared to other students who seemed to have more resources. I doubted myself, thinking I wasn’t “good enough” when I saw their high scores, while I was only getting average grades. This self-doubt took a toll on me. However, the more I studied, asked for help, and pushed myself—even staying up late—I began to realize I was capable of succeeding. My first year was a roller coaster, and academically, I struggled. But in the spring quarter, I turned things around and earned all passing grades. That comeback gave me a sense of hope and reminded me that I am enough. It’s easy to compare yourself to others, but I’ve learned not to let that diminish my achievements.

I hope this letter reaches all my first-generation students, it is often when you feel alone, especially in a big school. I wanted to let you know that it’ll get better for sure right now might be a rocky start over time it’ll get easier. Know that being here at the University of Washington is such a privilege to be here to call yourself a student here. I have to say it can be overwhelming at first to meet new people, go to bigger classrooms, and have more homework. I was struggling with a new environment I felt like everyone knew what they were doing besides me, and there were times when I just wondered if coming here was the right fit. It’s so easy to enter a mindset of “good enough.” But firstly you got here for a reason, admissions saw something in your essay that you wrote to be admitted. You have a reason to be here.

I’m writing this because I know I’m not alone in feeling unsure about my future. At first, I was a business major, then I switched to psychology. Later, I discovered my unexpected passion for writing. I would have never guessed this, but it’s something I now want to pursue, which is why I’m planning to major in journalism. Through my writing, I hope to reach an audience that can relate to some of the experiences I’ve gone through. I want my words to resonate with those who, like me, have struggled to find their true path. It’s easy to get caught up in what society tells us to do—choose a career that will make money, that’s the priority. But is money all we care about? Yes, money is necessary for survival, but it shouldn’t be the only reason we work. We should strive to do what we truly love for the long term. Don’t get me wrong—financial security is important, but it’s possible to return to what you once wanted to do. It’s never too late to change direction or try something new. There’s always room to follow your passions and build a future that truly excites you.

I may not know you but I’m sure you have made it so far, it is not easy we are faced with many challenges in life but I’m proud of you. College is such an experience we only get to experience it once appreciate those moments, I’m sure wherever you go you will strive. Don’t let anyone take that from you, it’s okay to not have everything sorted but one day it’ll make sense. So, if you’re feeling uncertain or lost, remember that you’re not alone. It’s never too late to start over, and the journey is worth it when you’re pursuing something you truly care about.