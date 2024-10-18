Ciao, World!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

Sometime last year, I decided I wanted to push myself out of my comfort zone. I was feeling somehow both bored and stressed, and I knew that I could not sustain at the rate I was going here in Seattle. I needed a break. So, this past March, I hopped on a plane to Italy — with no flight home booked.

The tentative itinerary was to study abroad with UW’s Rome in Residence program, then immediately fly to Boston for a ten-week internship at AstraZeneca. And, in those six months, I frolicked around Ireland for St. Patrick’s Day with my mom, went chocolate-tasting at the Lindt factory in Zurich, saw Anna Kendrick on my 21st birthday in Rome, clubbed until the sun was rising in Barcelona, actually watched the sunrise on the Gatorade blue water in Nice, rode a camel (and had awful food poisoning) in Marrakech, ran around Malta and Dubrovnik, went wine-tasting in Tuscany, ate pesto in Cinque Terre, solo traveled to Florence, interned in Boston, and made it back to Seattle safe and sound. It was the best decision I could have made for myself. I have always been focused on self-growth and becoming the best possible version of myself, but, in Seattle last year, I felt that I had reached a stalemate. Removing myself from this environment where I became stuck allowed me to develop my character without having to live up to who everyone perceived me to be. I mean, change is the only constant in life. I could foster new friendships, integrate with the culture of the city I was in, and affirm who I wanted to be when I returned to Seattle.

Trust me, despite the amazing pictures and the wild stories, there were certainly challenges. In Europe, I was surrounded by 52 other University of Washington students, previously knowing only two of them. And then in Boston, it was just me. This shift forced me to befriend unlikely colleagues — turned friends — while simultaneously practicing my independence.

I learned how to conflict-resolve with people who I would never be able to meet halfway. Some individuals should not go abroad. And some use going to another country as an excuse to have no morals. Oftentimes, I had to accept that not everyone thinks the way that I do, and I cannot expect them to.

I learned to go with the flow. If you know me, you know I am an Aries Sun and Virgo Rising, and an oldest daughter from the Bay Area. I do not “flow.” I was forced to become much more easy-going than I would have ever anticipated.

I learned how to acclimate to cultures that were so much different from mine. Through moments of solitude, observing others from a cafe in Trastevere, Rome, I can tell you that Italians will greet all young women with “Ciao bella,” translating to “Hi beautiful.” The Irish will welcome you with a warm cuppa tea and a scone, and Bostonians will cut straight to the chase. Conversations, or lack thereof, create culture.

I learned when to use dashes (—) versus hyphens (-). Thank you, ENGL 281: The Art of Travel Writing, for that one.

I learned what corporate life was like. I learned how to make mochas from one of those fancy coffee machines and how to socialize professionally with hiring managers who sit next to me all day.

I learned who truly cares about me — who made the effort to reach out, to call me, to meet up with me.

And, most importantly, I learned that Nutella is so much better in Italy.

College is about pushing your personal boundaries in order to transform your sense of self and what is possible. The trip was never about visiting my bucket list countries, but rather about recalibrating my inner compass. I was able to build new routines that brought comfort yet could still experience the thrill of being elsewhere. Despite the fear I had for being away from comfort for such a long period of time, I proved to myself that I have the skills to adapt to new environments and navigate challenges.

For anyone who is feeling even a little bit stuck in college, take the leap. Whether this is joining an intramural sports team with no one you know, applying for a job you feel that you are under-qualified for, or flying across the world to a study abroad program, do it. Self-fulfillment truly is priceless.