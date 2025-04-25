The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

The days are getting longer, the flowers are blooming, it’s Spring! For me, spring is a season of new beginnings and fresh starts. I like to try to implement a new habit or try a new hobby at the beginning of this season. This spring, my goal is to cut down on my (embarrassing) amount of screentime. I plan to do this by actually reading the piles of books on my shelf.

If you’re looking for a new hobby- or if you’re like me, and need something other than your phone to stare at- now is a great time to pick up a new book. The weather’s great to sit outside in the sun to read. Sticking true to the season, here are 5 books that I love about fresh starts you can read this spring.

The Secret Life of Bees – Sue Monk Kidd (2001)

Set in the south in the 1960’s, The Secret Life of Bees is about the empowerment of female communities, the civil rights movement, and found family. All Lily Owens has left of her dead mother is a drawing of the “black madonna.” After an altercation, Rosaleen, Lily’s caretaker, and Lily run away from town and subsequently Lily’s abusive father. They find a safe haven on the Boatright sisters’ (named May, June and August) honey farm. The label on their honey is a drawing of a black virgin mary, and coincidentally matches the drawing Lily has from her mother. The book explores the racism the Boatright sister’s face as African American business women, as well as the importance of the female community to young women. The Secret Life of Bees is a lovely story of coming of age and the way love changes lives set on a beautiful bee farm.

Remarkably Bright Creatures – Shelby Van Pelt (2022)

A book local to Seattle (and the greater PNW), Remarkably Bright Creatures is about a retiree named Tova who forms an unlikely friendship with a Giant Pacific Octopus named Marcellus. The narration alternates between Tova, her peers and Marcellus. While the primary narrative focuses on grief and healing, Remarkably Bright Creatures reads almost like a sitcom through Marcellus’ (the octopus) clever internal monologue and the almost comical situations some of the characters end up in.

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop – Satoshi Yagisawa, translated by Eric Ozawa (2010)

When Takako’s boyfriend tells her he’s getting married to someone else, she decides she needs an escape. Takako leaves her job in the city to live above and help run the Morisaki Bookshop, an old bookshop run by her strange uncle. While living there, she comes to develop a love for books and befriends the customers, as well as develops a friendship with her uncle- who was more like her than she thought. Yagisawa writes about Takako’s emotions in such a nuanced way, and it was a beautiful journey to read. It’s sweet, it’s funny, and it’s short (150 pages)!

Japanese translated literature is one of my favorite genres, particularly because many of the books I’ve read include cats and bookshops. I also think Japanese authors are great at romanticizing everyday life. If you liked Days at the Morisaki Bookshop, here are some other Japanese translated books about books: The Cat Who Saved Books (Sosuke Natsukawa), What You Are Looking For Is in the Library (Michiko Aoyama, translated by Alison Watts).

Pride and Prejudice – Jane Austen (1813)

A classic romance novel, Pride and Prejudice about the shift from initial prejudice to eventual affection (spoiler alert!) between Elizebeth Bennet and Mr. Darcy. Elizabeth meets Mr. Darcy at a ball, where her sister, Jane, dances and falls in love with Mr. Darcy’s friend Mr. Bingley. Darcy is aloof and insults Elizebeth, causing her initial dislike towards him. Throughout the story, Elizabeth begins to know Mr. Darcy, and realizes his kindness and protectiveness of those close to him. The story comments on the social expectation for women to marry (ideally rich), and gender stereotypes in the 19th century.

Mandy – Julie Andrews Edwards (1971)

Written by Julie Andrews (yes, that Julie Andrews), Mandy is about an orphan girl who yearns for a place of her own. One day while exploring, she finds an abandoned cottage in the forest next to her orphanage. She begins to clean the cottage and plant a garden in secret, making it into a beautiful safe haven. While intended for children, Mandy is a beautiful novel filled with descriptions of the beautiful garden and quaint cottage.

If you liked the Secret Garden (the ultimate Spring book), you’ll like Mandy. I find reading an elementary level book can help me get out of a reading slump. They’re easy to read and there’s usually little conflict.

Anyways, I hope you’ll consider picking up a book this Spring! If you’re looking for a more specific book recommendation, feel free to email me! I love talking about books. Happy Spring!