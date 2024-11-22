Ben Herbstreit: College Football’s Best Friend

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Kirk Herbstreit couldn’t have put it any better, “a dog’s only flaw as a species is they don’t live long enough.” If you’ve ever woken up early Saturday morning to watch college football fans across the nation gather to analyze the game of the week, you’ve probably seen Ben. Golden retriever to ESPN’s football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, Ben, passed away at 10 years old on November 7th. An outpour of love and tributes to “Chief Happiness Officer” and the “#1 Wide Retriever” were expressed on X and Instagram throughout the weekend. Anyone who has lost a pet knows how hard it is to lose your companion. On Thursday, College Football Fans lost a friend and face of the sport we never could have expected.

The analyst Kirk Herbstreit might have one of the busiest schedules in the business. As announcer for NFL’s Thursday Night Football, panelist on College Football Gameday, and announcing for ESPN’s college football games on Saturday, Kirk would travel constantly. For years Kirk would sit in conference rooms, hotels, planes, and booths away from family. With the increase in his schedule, there was no better way to feel at home while traveling than bringing along man’s best friend. Ben was easy-going, loved everyone, and captured the nation’s hearts. Whether he was rolling in the middle of a football field, meeting college students, or getting his pregame gift baskets from teams, Ben always had something to show for.

He wasn’t just a pet to the Herbstreit’s, he was family along with their three other golden retrievers. Ben became an integral part of the Saturday morning panel and best friend to all. On November 9th, a tribute was made during the show to honor Ben after he tragically passed after suffering from Leukemia. Hearing Kirk’s heart break over the loss of Ben reminds us all who have our furry friends pass, the real grief and suffering we feel after loving on someone so much.

Dogs can show us a different kind of unconditional love. They don’t ask for much and as puppies they can drive us crazy sometimes. However, there’s something about waking up to a smile by your bed, licking tears off our faces when we cry, and greeting us with a soft tail wag anytime we come home that makes dogs so special. After losing my childhood dog, Chewbacca, this summer, relating to the Herbstreit family could not be more pronounced. Kirk’s tribute to Ben reminds all of us who have experienced the same: that no matter how many years we get with them, the grief we hold is real and a reflection of all the unconditional love we receive from them.

To Ben and Chewbacca <3