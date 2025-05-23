The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When planning my schedule before registration in February, I overheard someone say, “No one locks in spring quarter.” They were kind of right.

This quarter, I have classes with a lighter course load. I end my days by 3:20 PM. I don’t have anything on Fridays. My assignments this past week were to draft a 5-minute speech, write a 300-word reflection, and take 4 photos. However, even with this schedule, I’m struggling to find motivation to get work done.

I blame the weather. When the sun’s finally out and it’s above 60 degrees, I want to do anything but work. Why would I be holed up inside Odegaard or The 8 when I could be outside? It also doesn’t help that it seems like no one else around me is doing work. I walk past Denny Field, and everyone’s playing spikeball or lying out and talking. I go on Instagram, and everyone’s posting pictures at the Montlake Cut. I get major FOMO, so I feel even less compelled to complete my assignments. I end up only really doing work after the sun goes down or right before it’s due.

In high school, I never struggled to balance my class work and social life; it was built into my packed schedule. However, college is an entirely different story. Now, I spend no more than 4 hours in class every day and maybe 1-2 hours in an RSO meeting. The rest of my day is entirely up to me. I can read on a random bench, take the Link downtown for matcha, or sleep until noon. I can text my friends to hang out, and we’ll do so almost immediately. It’s easier to forget or push back work when my parents aren’t asking me about my grades, and I don’t have to wake up every day at 6:00 AM. So, I haven’t quite figured out a balance between work and play yet. I tend to prioritize play right now.

However, in the last couple of days, the work has been catching up to me. Suddenly, everything is due in the next two days, and I have none of it done. I’m overwhelmed. So, I’ve been trying a few ‘strategies’ to get focused on my work and find a balance. Anyone in a similar situation can and should try them too.

Use Study Methods

Trying new ways of studying has helped me get focused and stay motivated. You can write on a whiteboard, use online tools like Quizlet, or teach a friend the content. The popular Pomodoro Technique is working for 25 minutes, taking a break for 5 minutes, and then repeating until you’re done. My personal favorite is creating a reward system. If I write however many words or paragraphs, I can eat one piece of chocolate or fruit. After an especially difficult assignment, I might even treat myself to a thrift trip. But it only works if you discipline yourself.

Take Your Work Outside

Even though the weather is nice, you can still be doing work. I’ve studied at the tables outside By George, Microsoft Cafe, and the HUB. I’ll sit on a random bench to do some reading. There’s Denny Field to lie on while doing work, though be aware of the many spikeballs that may come your way. I’ve even done assignments at the Cut while my friends tanned. Doing work outside helps with the FOMO. Sometimes, a little bit of sun is just what you need to spark ideas or motivation. But if you find yourself getting too distracted, move inside.

Don’t Do It Alone

Have your friends hold you accountable. Let them know when you need to be ‘locking in’ or if it’s fine to just talk with your computers open. I tell my friends when I have an assignment to turn in or an article to write, and they always respect that. Most of the time, they have work too. After working for a good amount of time, we usually watch a movie or talk. We’re able to ‘lock in’ when we need to, but also play when we want to. Together, we’re able to find a balance.

This can go the opposite way, too. In winter quarter, I was not so lucky with my schedule. I spent most days in class or doing work, rarely seeing the sun, and not because of the weather. I know there are people who spend nearly every second of the day working or thinking about work. But let this be a reminder that you should play too. Give yourself at least an hour every day to do something that brings you joy. Whether that be by watching a show or just lying on the floor of your room, take a break. You’re allowed to relax and play.

It’s perfectly okay to sunbathe at the Cut or get a late night sweet treat, but don’t forget to do your assignments too. Even though your friends may be fine with staying out late and still waking up early for an exam, remember that we all operate differently; “work hard, play hard” isn’t for everyone. So, as finals creep up and the weather gets nicer, find your perfect balance between work and play.