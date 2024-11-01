Andrew Garfield and Florence Pugh Star in a New Movie: We Live in Time

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We Live in Time, directed by John Crowley, tells the story of Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield), highlighting their life journey and the struggles they face along the way. Spoiler alert: I will be discussing some key scenes from the movie. The chemistry between Garfield and Pugh is undeniable; both actors deliver emotionally powerful performances. Be prepared to shed some tears, as the movie is sure to tug at your heartstrings, but you’ll also find moments with you laughing out loud.

The movie opens with a poignant moment as Almut receives the news of her cancer diagnosis, immediately pulling the audience into an emotional journey. As the story unfolds, it seamlessly shifts between the present and the past, allowing us to witness the beautiful moments that define Almut and Tobias’ relationship. One of my favorite scenes captures their first meeting or I would say their meet-cute perfectly captures the spark between them. Making me burst into laughter.

Another standout moment is their daughter Ella’s birth which is both funny and heartfelt. The intensity of Almut’s labor takes an unexpected turn, but amidst the chaos, there’s a touching scene where the new family of three comes together in a warm embrace. This moment beautifully captures the theme of family unity, reminding us of the strength and love that bind them together.

As the movie catches up to the present moment, seriousness creeps in as Almut and Tobias have to explain to Ella that Mom has been diagnosed with cancer, which got my tears flowing. There were many hardships for the family as we see Almut and Tobias staring there own family sadly we watch it being cut down. Almut has a big dream of being able to compete in a cooking competition. This led her to focus her training on cooking competitions leaving out family time.

“Why are you taking the risk?”

– “I can’t bear the thought of being forgotten”

The emotional scene is delivered when Tobias and Almut talk about her choices, but Almut emotionally can’t stand the fact that Ella will forget her one day. She wants to be remembered for doing something big to win the competition. In the final scene, they take a trip to the ice rink as she goes off on her own, she leaves behind Tobias and Ella on the other side of the ice rank while waving goodbye—a poetic foreshadowing of what will come. Almut’s time has come up leaving Tobias and Ella.

Although it was heartbreaking to watch Almut pass Tobias and Ella cooked together to keep Almut’s presence alive in their home. This is a movie to watch with friends or your special someone, it will have you laughing and in tears all at once. Importantly it brings more awareness of grieving and finding on how to hold to their memories. This was one of my favorite movies of October, so if you watched it what was your favorite part?