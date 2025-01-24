The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

During my first quarter at UW, I was pleasantly surprised by the robust calendar of creative events. One such event was Maker’s Fair, an annual 2-day HUB event scheduled for Fall, Winter, and Spring where creative vendors showcase and sell their creations.

Initially, I had found Maker’s Fair advertised online, and it remained an occasion to look forward to among the rigor of my classes. When the day finally arrived, I had organized a handful of my friends to go with me. Upon entering the HUB street, we were struck by the bustling electricity of glee in the air as shoppers crowded around the colorful vendor booths decorated with their crafts. Everyone was eager to see what vendors were offering, and for good reason. Many vendors were students and a diverse range of creations were offered, from ceramics and candles to stickers and crochet. Seemingly, there was something of interest for everyone, and the timing of the Fall Maker’s Fair during November was perfect for early Christmas gift shopping!

Attending Maker’s Fair with friends certainly made the experience more lively since we could share the joy and excitement that bounced off each other. Exploring the HUB street and lyceum across both days, each filled with a completely different list of vendors, we recognized familiar characters among the stands. Many products were from popular media, including anime and video games that sparked nostalgic conversations among my friends and helped to check off items on my Christmas shopping list.

With Maker’s Fair focus on handmade and individual-designed goods, every item had a special touch, and looking through the offerings amidst the vibrant atmosphere ignited a greater appreciation for local creators. There is a charm in knowing that someone took great care to make the item, and I could connect with the individual who did it, most likely a peer, given that Maker’s Fair prioritizes student vendors. For that reason, crochet certainly hooked me at Maker’s Fair. There were many adorable crochet creations, and I found myself enamored by all the rotund crochet animals meticulously stitched with care that had such a whimsical look and soft feel. Their personalities shone through their glossy black beaded eyes, captivating the hearts of a few of my friends and me, and finding new homes with us.

Ultimately, beyond the products being offered, Maker’s Fair was centered around the makers. Many of the vendors were students who were able to use Maker’s Fair as a platform for student entrepreneurship, pointing to the supportive and community-focused nature of the event. Buyers, mostly students, were supporting many of their peers by purchasing from vendors showcasing their talents, and vendors were supportive of each other. Furthermore, people could connect with friends over appreciation of handmade goods. This weaving of different relationships and bonds fostered by Maker’s Fair contributes to a more connected, creative community.

With the great experience I had at the Fall Maker’s Fair, I am incredibly eager to explore the upcoming February Maker’s Fair! Beyond focusing on the creations, I am hoping to immerse myself more in the spirit of the event of celebrating creativity and community by connecting with vendors to hear their stories, supporting new student vendors, and sharing the experience with my friends once again.