A Quick Guide to Reading the News: How to Spot Fake News and What To Do

Personal Disclaimer: I’m a Journalism and Public Interest Communication student with a minor in Law, Societies and Justice. I have been trained to understand and dissect the media, but I am not an expert. While I hope my words can help and hold credibility, I encourage you to analyze and think critically about what I say (and, in turn, everything you read).

Misinformation is nothing new.

With the current state of the nation — and the world — news outlets everywhere are struggling to keep up with the abundance of news. This sadly leads to a rise in inaccurate or misleading reporting, fearmongering from certain organizations, and even missed news entirely. In the U.S., especially, we are seeing a rise in extreme polarization and even propaganda from what were previously trusted sources, as well as censorship in social media.

You may feel overwhelmed, even more so if you make it a point to keep up with the current state of the world. Especially in higher education, being aware and informed is one of the most important tools for a learning student who holds the privilege and responsibility and who is likely to enter into positions of power following their degree.

But reading the news is never easy. Yet it can be easy to read a headline and think you are fully informed about something. Here, I will list some advice on getting through a news article and taking away the most valuable information. Also, how to flesh out news articles and publications that may not be in your best interest.

First, where do you get your news?

It’s not always bad if you hear news from Instagram or TikTok first. In fact, it’s becoming more normal in our modern world, with 54% of adults reporting social media as their main news source, according to Pew Research Center.

What I don’t recommend doing, though, is stopping there. Should the news be of particular interest or alert to you, close the app and navigate to your newspaper of choice. This might change depending on what type of news you just saw (national or local). Read the full report elsewhere before spreading the information you read.

Especially now that numerous social media platforms have suspended their fact-checking systems.

You also have to consider the algorithm. What news are you getting, and which aren’t you getting? This is especially important with issues on an international scale that aren’t often appearing on your feed. The algorithm caters to your liking, so you are less likely to see unbiased news.

And remember, these news accounts know how the algorithm works and often label things differently to “trend” and get more attention. If you see an exaggerated headline but then open the story to find something much more mundane, this might be why.

Alternative options

Look for local and national nonprofit news organizations that are committed to non-biased, focalized journalism that can help alleviate your inbox and feed.

To find your local newsrooms, I recommend visiting this database: Find Your News – Match me with nonprofit newsrooms. What I love about that database is the ability to select what your interests are with your region, to find the most appropriate publication for you.

However, be wary of some of these. They should state who their biggest donors are. Some nonprofits are very transparent and commit themselves to avoiding bias based on their donors. Learn the difference between for- and non-profit, and keep in mind how corporate news inherently is, well, corporate.

Beware of AI and other Artificial Intelligence tools

Ever read something so obviously AI, it makes you question your ability to read? Sometimes it is not as easy to detect when an article has been constructed mostly using AI.

According to Fact Check.org, there are a few ways to check when something has been written by AI or alternatives:

Consider the source: who is sharing this information, and are they trying to sell you something? Evaluate the evidence: are there links, references, or anything else that indicate background research? If links exist, do they lead to a legitimate website? Evidence or opinion: opinion pieces aren’t always labeled, who is making a claim and how they present it? Consult the experts: there are multiple fact-checking websites to use. If the news piece is regarding education, for example, go to that institution or someone who specializes in the topic.

Look out for AI-generated images as well. Images can be more powerful and attention-grabbing than words. Websites and publications that are trying to promote a certain perspective might alter images to fit their narrative. If something raises a red flag, cross-reference with other sources.

The SIFT method

If you’ve ever baked, you know some recipes call for sifting your flours. Well, you can apply the same concept to identifying misinformation. BBC offers a great article on learning the sift method, I recommend checking out, but here is a short summary:

S is for Stop:

While you may be in a rush, it is important to stop and really consider what you are reading or listening to. Gut reactions are powerful; leave them time to signal you of any red flags.

I is for Investigate the source:

Is this an individual or a credited organization? Are they known to be right or left-leaning? Learning the answers to these questions reveals much about what they chose to publish and how they write it. Consider how reputable they are and if they state any existing biases. Ask yourself after learning about your source: Would you still trust the source’s expertise if they wrote something you disagree with?

F is for Find Better Coverage:

If you found in the previous stage that you do not trust this source, move on to the next step. BBC recommends using Google Fact Check as a search engine. Your goal is to see if any reputable sources are saying what the previous source was saying. Verify your information.

T is for Trace the claim to the original context:

For example, if the story took place in Portland, Oregon, find their local news website and read that. Try to figure out if something has been taken out of context. Sometimes the news itself is not necessarily fake, but it has been twisted to fit an agenda or even spread fear.

I personally recommend this method, especially if you get that “gut feeling” that something you are reading has been manipulated.

All the recommendations listed above are just that, and I encourage you to adapt your own method of absorbing news! While some of these might seem tedious, they can take as little as a minute, especially with how fast information is available through high-speed internet.