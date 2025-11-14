A Love Letter to Physical Media

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the digital, streaming age of never-ending ads and $20 monthly subscriptions, I long for something tangible. Some of my fondest childhood memories are picking out a stack of DVDs and books at the library while waiting for my mom to get off work, or deciding which Taylor Swift CD to play in the car on the way to school. In high school, my bedroom looked like a library, with floor-to-ceiling shelves and stacks of books surrounding me. While I’m known to love a good Netflix documentary or look forward to the premiere of an upcoming reality TV show episode, there’s still nothing like holding your favorite piece of media in your hands. Despite the dominance of the digital world, physical media still holds an emotional and cultural significance that can’t be replicated.

There are elements of physical media that are artforms in themselves, things that simply don’t exist on our phone screens. The experience of flipping through album art on a vinyl or CD, reading liner notes, watching bonus scenes, even the gentle whir of a disk loading in a player: these small moments make consuming media special. Over the years, I’ve noticed a growing impatience in how we experience art. With popular artists, fans will start begging for the next album before the current one even drops. In contrast, physical media encourages patience, anticipation, and deep appreciation. And while Gen-Z has been eager to vinyl and film, the beauty of physical media goes far beyond nostalgia, and rather touches on connecting with the art itself.

Owning one of your favorite pieces of art makes the experience deeply personal; it belongs to you, not a streaming service’s algorithm. I have always loved collecting; curating the perfect personal library or building a shelf full of all favorite movies feels like a quiet way of displaying your love for your favorite media! Seeing my vinyl collection everyday builds an even deeper connection to the music I adore. It reminds me that art isn’t just something to consume; it’s something that sticks with you through the years.

Physical media also brings back individuality in an age where so much feels automated. Rather than simply tapping “like” on a song on Spotify, slowing down and intentionally choosing what to collect provides a sense of meaning that can’t be replicated by streaming. Each record, DVD, or book, becomes a reflection of who you are. Physical media can even become a part of your personal style. Displaying the albums, films, or novels allows you to show off your personality.

In a world that moves fast, physical media allows us to slow down, going back to simplicity. It allows us to collect, display, and treasure a tangible artifact of our favorite art forever. The joy I get from my vinyl of the Priscilla soundtrack or the worn, scratched up DVDs from my childhood will never be replicated through streaming. Art forms like books, movies, and music deserve to be savored rather than clicked, skipped, and scrolled. Maybe that’s why physical media feels like a love letter, one written to remind us that some of the best things in life are meant to be held and cherished.

I know I’ll be bringing more elements of physical media into my life, and I encourage you to do the same. A tangible connection between us and our favorite art is a more meaningful way to consume media.