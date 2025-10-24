8 Sex and the City Episodes to Rewatch During Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

During the ‘ber months, “Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl,” and that one Thanksgiving episode of “Friends” take over TV. While each of these shows feature a respectable amount of foliage, layered outfits, and burnt orange, I want to make a case for my own comfort show, “Sex and the City,” to be included in your fall show rotation. Here are my picks for autumnal episodes of SATC, ideal when paired with a pumpkin chai.

To channel Carrie – I couldn’t help but wonder – when fall rolls around, why doesn’t SATC come to mind?