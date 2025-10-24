8 Sex and the City Episodes to Rewatch During Fall

During the ‘ber months, “Gilmore Girls,” “Gossip Girl,” and that one Thanksgiving episode of “Friends” take over TV. While each of these shows feature a respectable amount of foliage, layered outfits, and burnt orange, I want to make a case for my own comfort show, “Sex and the City,” to be included in your fall show rotation. Here are my picks for autumnal episodes of SATC, ideal when paired with a pumpkin chai.
To channel Carrie – I couldn’t help but wonder – when fall rolls around, why doesn’t SATC come to mind?
- Season 1, Episode 12: “Oh Come All Ye Faithful”
-
This episode features the viral line “There he was wearing Armani on Sunday, Mr. Big.” The episode deals with deeper subject matter, following each of the core four as their relationships intersect with spirituality. Samantha goes on a solo date to a warm, cozy jazz bar and Carrie takes a coffee-walk and engages in “age gap autumn” with Big.
- Season 2, Episode 1: “Take Me Out To The Ballgame”
-
With the MLB postseason in full swing, this episode is a must-rewatch. The star of this episode is the girls’ fall jackets. Carrie’s taupe, full-length fur coat from Eléqant is both chic in Yankee stadium and at the Dolce & Gabbana party.
- Season 2, Episode 5: “Four Women And A Funeral”
-
Once again, fall fashion is at the forefront when the ladies mourn a fashion designer friend’s death in couture. Carrie, Charlotte, and Miranda also take a walk through a misty Central Park, with Charlotte clad in a Burberry trench. The perfect episode for when hot-drink weather is just beginning to roll in.
- Season 3, Episode 2: “Politically Erect”
-
One of my most rewatched episodes follows Carrie’s relationship with a local politician running for city comptroller, Miranda navigates the politics of monogamy, Charlotte has people campaign to date each other at her singles party, and Samantha dates a short guy. An episode tailor-made for election season.
- Season 4, Episode 9: “Sex and the Country”
-
Pairing perfectly with an afternoon trip to the pumpkin patch, this episode is a departure from the Manhattan plus cosmopolitan plus night on the town SATC episode formula. Carrie and Aidan take a trip to Aidan’s cabin in rural Long Island, testing their relationship in a new environment.
- Season 4, Episode 18: “I Heart NY”
-
An instrumental version of “Moon River” playing, a picturesque autumn leaf falling onto the pavement, a quintessential Carrie monologue.
“It was official. A new season had begun. Maybe, mistakes are what make our fate. Without them, what would shape our lives? Perhaps, if we never veered off course, we wouldn’t fall in love, or have babies, or be who we are. After all, seasons change. So do cities. People come into your life, and people go.”
- Season 6, Episode 13: “Let There Be Light”
-
While Carrie’s relationship with Alexander Petrovsky is not popular among SATC fans, season 6 has a plethora of fall ambience. This episode opens with Alexander and Carrie walking through a central park that is colored in oranges, golds, and reds. To add to the autumnal vibes, while admiring the light filter through the trees, Charlotte asks “When did it become fall?” channeling all of us during the abrupt transition between summer and fall.
- Season 6, Episode 14: “The Ick Factor”
-
A pivotal episode where Miranda decides to get married. Surrounded by autumnal trees in a community garden, one of the most rom-com moments of the entire series takes place. A classic must-watch and one of the most emotionally-charged episodes that just happens to be colored in classy autumn hues.
- Honorable mention: “Sex and the City: The Movie”
-
While the show follows Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha for six years, SATC never features a holiday episode. However, the first movie to follow up the series features a year-long storyline, including a scene where Miranda and Carrie go Halloween costume shopping. In this scene, Miranda speaks a universal Halloween truth, “That’s it, the only two choices for women. Witch, and sexy kitten.”