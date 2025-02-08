The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a long-distance relationship girly, getting a week in Seattle with my partner over the winter was filled with trying to figure out what to do as much as actually exploring the city. After spending an hour looking and sorting through my saved Instagram posts and looking up new places, I became pretty well versed in what’s worth doing and what’s not worth doing — especially for college students!

Catch a game!

My boyfriend and I went to a men’s UW Basketball game, and we had a blast cheering for our home dawgs. You can definitely go to major league games, but we found the UW games more accessible for our schedule. Go all out with the merch and school colors! Grab dinner after to talk about your favorite moments and maybe make plans for a future game.

Pike Place & Harbor View

A trip downtown does not have to just be to the Space Needle or the Chihuly Glass Garden. Pike Place continues to be one of the most timeless tourist attractions — and for good reason. Each shop holds its own unique story, and the vendors are always willing to talk about their craft. It is also not hard to find a quick snack or refreshing drink. Don’t forget to visit the lower levels of pike place for more niche shops! If the day allows, I recommend traveling down the new Harbor View Bridge!

Capitol Hill Market & Elliott Bay Book Company

Capitol Hill never fails to entertain: head to the farmer’s market for drinks or breakfast before wandering Cal Anderson Park (which is definitely cute in the daytime!). There is a share of stores you can visit right off of Cal Anderson, but Elliot Bay Book Company is not one to miss — you’ll be transported into a world of literature of all kinds.

Ballard!

Perhaps my favorite on this list (for its pure charm) is Ballard. A simple bus away, Ballard holds a peaceful mid-suburban culture, with a lively small downtown area. The Sunday market is homey and full of hidden gems. The pizza is top tier, and we went to Ballard Pizza Company. The staff was amazing (though a local might have a better recommendation). They even have a bar/bookstore, which looked promising.

The Movies

Something Seattle doesn’t lack is its amount of vintage, independent movie theaters, which are arguably in-par with the newer ones. You can never go wrong with a movie date— especially with dinner or drinks after to discuss the film. I find Varsity to be the most accessible for UW students, but there is a lovely one in Ballard as well: Majestic Bay Theaters.

Don’t miss the weekend markets!

Seattle neighborhoods all hold something in common: it’s appreciation for small businesses. Many manifest this love through weekend markets. My favorites are Fremont Sunday Market, Capitol Hill Market, and the Ballard Market.

When in doubt, Get on The Link and go anywhere!

The Link Lightrail will be your best friend — with its frequent stops in a variety of Seattle neighborhoods, it will not be hard to find somewhere new to explore. Personally, I love going to Northgate: Barnes and Noble, Target, and the movie theater — all pretty accessible by foot from the station. However, you can also explore the more historical neighborhoods of Seattle, such as International District/Chinatown and Downtown Seattle.

I hope this gives you some great new date ideas!