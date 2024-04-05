6 Healthy Habits and How to Practice Them

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter.

“This is my quarter” is probably what you tell yourself every quarter, but here are 6 habits to actually make this your quarter. This article combines tips done from prior research, word of mouth, and the article “Studying 101: Study Smarter Not Harder,” by the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (linked down below).

1. Figure Out Which Studying Methods Work Best For You

A lot of people have the tendency to default to studying how they’re used to. However, if you take time to figure out which methods work best for you, you can become a stronger studier. Try incorporating different methods, such as the Cornell or Outlining method. Furthermore, try do assignments in different order. For example, if you’re assigned weekly reading, try reading before class and then the next week try reading after class. This way you can find out which works best for you!

2. Find Your Happy (Study) Place

It’s great to study with your friends, but you need to have your alone time too. Find a place that you like to study at. This place is just for you. Your study place should be free of distractions (including people). This way, when you need to lock-in, you can rely on your study spot.

3. Tell people what you learn

Telling people what you learn is a great way to retain information, yet not enough people do it. Tell your friends and family the specific concept you’re learning in class. Try to explain it to them as if you’re teaching them. This will help you understand the subject better, and when they have questions you don’t know the answer to, you’ll learn. It may sound like a cheesy idea, but it really does help.

4. Try to understand the concept

This may seem obvious, but it’s easy to look past it. Of course, we all have those moments where we just want to get our homework done or only have time to memorize a formula, but this quarter, try to take an extra second to understand why one of the concepts you brush past work. Try to go revise topics you think you understand enough to understand it fully.

5. re-do problems you struggle with

This one is the key. When doing problems, whether it be on your homework, quiz, or practice midterm, re-do any problems you miss. This will help you one, understand what to do next time if you see a similar problem and two, grasp a better understanding of the concept. Even if you think you know how to do it, do it again just to be sure.

6. Create a Study Timeline

Make sure you keep your due dates at the front of your mind. If you think you need a week to prepare for your midterm, make sure you plan to start exactly a week before your midterm. It’s hard to be your own boss, which is why setting a timeline for how you plan to study is ideal.