5 Albums to Accompany Spring ‘26

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom, which means spring has finally arrived. With it comes the simple joy of sunny afternoons at the Cut, studying on campus lawns, and the anticipation of graduation just around the corner.

This seasonal shift always inspires one of my favorite practices: curating a playlist to match the changing atmosphere. I’ve long associated music with the weather, so building a soundtrack for each season helps bring those transitions to life. Moody songs echo rainy fall days, while nostalgic tunes follow me into crisp winter mornings. When it comes to spring, however, I am pulled in two different directions. One draws me toward the peacefulness of birdsong and fresh air, while the other lures me toward upbeat melodies that hint at summer’s approach.

As I put together my spring playlist for 2026, here are five albums I’ll have on repeat that you can use as inspiration to craft your own seasonal soundtrack.

1. “songs” by adrianne lenker

Echoed by the watercolored flowers on its cover, this indie-folk album places you gently within the calm of a natural landscape. The steady strum of Lenker’s acoustic guitar throughout creates a warmth that feels both intimate and isolated, nurtured by the honesty of her lyrics. Her soft, dreamlike voice guides themes of memory, longing, regret, and solitude. It’s an album made for serene moments beneath the chirping birds.

2. “I need to Start a garden” by Haley Heynderickx

Heynderickx’s debut album captures the introspective mood of a rainy spring day. Her poetic, garden-inspired lyricism is the element that resonates most, grounding the album in growth and self-reflection. One of my favorite lines, from “Oom Sha La La,” reads: “I’m tired of my mind getting heavy with mold, I need to start a garden.” While much of the album feels laid-back and delicate, it occasionally blooms into more rock-leaning and assertive passages that mirror the emotional honesty of her writing.

3. “dog Eared” by billie marten

Billie Marten has been one of my favorite artists for a while, and her most recent album, Dog Eared, has only deepened that appreciation. Recorded with a full band, this album is lush and layered with plucked guitars, electric synths, and a velvety saxophone that allow Marten’s voice to drift effortlessly through each track. Themes of childhood, memory, and love give the album a sunlit quality that’s both nostalgic and comforting, like a walk beneath newly green trees.

4. “solar power” by Lorde

This radiant album explores the growth that lives inside us all. When it was first released, some listeners criticized its more “detached” feeling, but to me, it feels like a warm, sun-soaked escape. Stepping back from the intensity of Melodrama and Pure Heroine, tracks like “Secrets from a Girl (Who’s Seen it All)” and “Mood Ring” invite a lighter, freer energy. It’s music that feels fluid and makes you want to frolic through a flower field in a white sundress.

5. “don’t forget me” by maggie Rogers

Rogers’ third album shimmers with Americana spirit and a pop-rock feeling. There’s something about the melodies that feel instantly familiar, as her rich voice belts stories of heartbreak, growing up, and the bittersweet nature of growing apart. With lively tracks like “The Kill” and “It Was Coming All Along,” it’s the kind of album that calls for open windows and long drives, the wind rushing through as summer edges closer.

These albums are all perfect companions for soaking up the sun with friends, spending quiet afternoons on the grass, or simply making your walk to class a little brighter. Let the music drift through the breeze, and enjoy the arrival of spring quarter.