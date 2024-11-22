My Short Review of “Short n’ Sweet” – Sabrina Carpenter’s Tour

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Back in June, I sat in my bed with my phone ready, eagerly awaiting to buy tickets for the “Short n’ Sweet” tour for later this year. Finally, after months of waiting, the day came. November 6th, a gloomy gray day. But the “Short n’ Sweet” tour was a ray of sunshine through the gloom.

Live music has been a remedy for lots of my sorrows throughout my life, but nothing will ever capture the feeling of being in Climate Pledge Arena that Wednesday night. Surrounded by people in their carefully planned outfits, smiles and excitement filling the air.

The Opener:

I get that not everyone shows up for the opener, but Declan Mckenna was amazing. His energy and the bass-heavy music was enough to help lighten up the mood. Fun is the only adjective I can think of to describe his set. Dancing, playing the guitar and making the big stage feel like his own personal runway. Screaming “Brazil” also was a freeing feeling.

Before the concert:

Then the lights went low, speakers turned on playing the introduction to the tour and screams filled the air. This was before Sabrina Carpenter even stepped foot onto the intentionally retro stage. Between her running around the stage in a bedazzled towel, the speakers blasting the intro, and the screams — all stress and sadness briefly left my mind.

The concert’s format:

The show is broken up into 3 “sets” each with a different exciting outfit. The first set titled “The Short n Sweet Show” kicks off with her revealing a yellow bedazzled bodysuit and featured songs like “Taste,” “Bed Chem,” and “Slim Pickins.” The second set kicks it up a notch in a black catsuit with adorned with a a hot pink bow, with a sadder tone to some of the songs and upping the spice in “Sabrina After Dark.” The final section of the tour is “Don’t Touch That Dial!” featuring songs like “Juno”.

My Show Highlights

Highlights of the show for me was being able to yell “Slim Pickins” with my favorite Sabrina Carpenter lyric “this boy doesn’t even know the difference between there, their and they are,” guessing what color each of her outfits would be and what the surprise song would be (which I correctly guessed, “Mamma Mia!”).

The vibe of the whole show felt very teen girl sleepover to me, with a segment featuring “spin the bottle” and all her dancers sitting in a heart shaped conversation pit.

A highlight to this show that I didn’t think would leave me so touched was the fact that there were people of all ages there dancing and screaming their hearts out. Little girls screamed whenever she looked in our general direction. Being in a space where we could all just exist and have fun was refreshing. It truly was a positive place which was exactly what I needed on that gloomy Wednesday.