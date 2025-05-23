The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring has always been a joyous season for me. March through May marks new beginnings, my birthday, and a well-deserved break from the endless Seattle rain. When I need a quick escape from the chaos of spring quarter classes or to head down to the Cut with my friends to tan on our off-days, there’s nothing I want more than a perfectly curated Spotify playlist.

I take pride in crafting seasonal soundtracks – ones that will instantly elevate my surroundings and wrap even the smallest moments in nostalgia. My fall playlist, “November flush and your flannel cure,” always reminds me of back-to-school jitters, pumpkin carving, and pulling on my favorite sweater. That same intention lies in this list: to give your spring the soundtrack it deserves.

These songs are meant to be played in the background of spontaneous adventures, quiet afternoons in the sun, or frolicking through a field of flowers. Memories in the making, one track at a time!

“put your records on” by corinne bailey rae Besides being one of my all-time favorite songs, “Put Your Records On” fills me with that warm everything’s-going-to-be-okay kind of feeling. As a gentle nod to Bob Marley’s “Three Little Birds,” it radiates carefree confidence and charm. It’s the perfect song for dancing in your room with the spring breeze flowing through the windows, and getting ready for a day that’s filled with possibility. “Fresh Out the Slammer” by Taylor Swift Ever since the release of The Tortured Poet’s Department last April, I have designated the entire album as a spring anthem. “Fresh Out the Slammer” stands out as the most quintessential spring track – equal parts intoxicating and full of newly found freedom. With its future-facing lyrics and cinematic sound, it captures the feeling of stepping into something new after a long winter. The best time to listen? Windows down, volume up, and driving to a new destination on a beautiful day. Taylor Swift / Republic Records “Let the Light In” by Lana Del Rey ft. Father John Misty The stunning imagery in “Let the Light In” instantly evokes that soft spring feeling. Quietly romantic and slightly melancholic (in true Lana fashion), the song features Father John Misty whose voice compliments Lana Del Rey’s particularly well. The lyric “put the Beatles on, light the candles, go back to bed” reminds me of a sleepy spring afternoon in song form. “She Calls Me Back” by Noah Kahan ft. Kacey Musgraves While Noah Kahan will objectively always be a fall-and-winter artist in my mind, a few of his songs have earned a spot on my spring playlist. “She Calls Me Back” (especially the version with Kacey Musgraves) strikes the perfect balance, her stunning vocals lend a lightness that feels straight out of Golden Hour, which is a spring/summer staple for me. “All My Love” and “Everywhere, Everything” are bonus songs from Stick Season (Forever) I would add as well. “Supernatural” by Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine as a whole screams spring – bright and full of fresh perspective. I chose my favorite song on the album “Supernatural,” to add to this list, however, the title track and “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love),” are close seconds. I love listening to these songs while on a walk to class or at the gym. “Spring Into Summer” by Lizzy McAlpine As one of Lizzy McAlpine’s newest releases, “Spring Into Summer” quickly became a favorite of mine. My friends and I played this on the drive to the tulip farms in Skagit Valley and it couldn’t have felt more perfect. © Courtesy of The U District Partnership “Soak Up The Sun” by Sheryl Crow The 2002 classic “Soak Up The Sun” by Sheryl Crow feels like the opening scene to a perfect spring rom-com. Its lyrics about finding joy in the little things (especially the ones money can’t buy) will remind you to slow down and savor spring’s simple pleasures. “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” by Paul Simon Possibly the most nostalgic on the list, Paul Simon’s song “Diamonds on the Soles of Her Shoes” takes me back to singing along in the car with my mom during a typical Pacific Northwest spring day – cloudy skies and a slight breeze. The simple tune is very sweet and brings me instant joy every time. Additionally from Simon’s discography: “You Can Call Me Al.” “Fast Times” by Sabrina Carpenter This track feels the most spring from emails i can’t send. With its playful, retro energy, it perfectly captures the feeling of moving on and starting fresh. The lyric “no time for rewrites, we couldn’t help it” sums up the forward motion of my spring mindset. “Everywhere” by Fleetwood Mac Plenty of Fleetwood Mac songs qualify for a spot on my perfect spring song line up. “Silver Springs” and “Gypsy” are both essentials. However, “Everywhere” is especially magical. It’s a song that makes me smile the second I hear the opening melody on my shuffle. This song, and its lyrics, remind me of my friends, and having the time of our lives while doing virtually nothing, and knowing that’s more than enough. Photo by Karina Lago from Unsplash

Overall spring is a time of setting intentions for the year to follow. Creating a personalized spring soundtrack allows you to open new doors, start those goals, and celebrate the simple joy of 65-degree weather after months of grey and rain. Let these songs serve as the perfect background noise this spring – whether you’re walking to and from class, driving on a sunny day, or spending time with the people you love.

Spring has never sounded so good!