10 Documentaries I Can’t Stop Thinking About

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Washington chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

At the end of a long day, some people like to wind down with a light watch; maybe a rom-com or an action-packed adventure movie. For whatever reason, I usually end my nights on the couch, completely sucked into a gut-wrenching crime documentary.

As someone with a strong interest in the law and a goal of pursuing a career in it one day, I’ve always been drawn to the ins and outs of a true crime story. The court proceedings, questionable police work, and harrowing tales of survival have been my go-to for as long as I can remember.

Don’t get me wrong. There are many issues with the world of true crime entertainment, from profiting off of victims’ trauma to the genre’s invasive nature. Still, when I watch, it’s because I find the world of law and justice fascinating. Hearing stories from detectives, legal professionals, victims of crimes, and survivors often inspires me to want to enter a system where I can help people through the worst days of their lives.

While not all of these documentaries are strictly true crime, many intersect with the legal system. From cult escapes to jaw-dropping real-life moments, these ten documentaries have changed the way I view everyday life. Here are my top ten documentary recommendations from 2025.

Keep Sweet, Pray and Obey (2022) This Netflix docuseries is hard to watch but impossible to look away from. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey dives into the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS), an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism, and the control of leader Warren Jeffs. Highlighting the power of manipulation, this series serves as a chilling warning against blind faith. Three Identical Strangers (2018) When triplets separated at birth discover each other, they also uncover a darker secret behind their separation. It’s a heavy watch but raises important ethical questions about genetics and identity. This film will leave you reflecting on nature vs. nurture and how much of who we are comes from each. Blackfish (2013) Blackfish exposes SeaWorld’s treatment of orcas and changes the way that we view animal captivity. As someone passionate about animal welfare, this documentary left me both heartbroken and furious. Emotional and infuriating, Blackfish is just as relevant today as it was over a decade ago. My Mom Jayne (2025) With little knowledge of either Mariska Hargitay, star of Law and Order: SVU, or her mother, Jayne Mansfield, I watched this documentary with my mom over the summer. This film follows Hartigay’s deeply personal journey uncovering her mother’s glamorous yet tragic past. Both heartbreaking and tender, it humanizes Mansfield in a way the tabloids never did. A Deadly American Marriage (2025) This classic true crime documentary explores themes of obsession, betrayal, and the unraveling of the American dream. I would suggest going into this documentary completely blind, as I did on a plane ride home from Chicago. My jaw was on the floor during the entire duration of this gripping, shocking, and perfectly paced story. The Perfect Neighbor (2025) Composed entirely of police bodycam and interview footage, The Perfect Neighbor is one my roommates and I watched a few weeks ago, and we couldn’t stop talking about it afterward. Showcasing the devastating effects of gun violence, it’s both infuriating and thought-provoking. This film underscores the heavy responsibility that comes with firearm ownership. The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015) Though lengthy, this docuseries is absolutely worth it. The Jinx investigates the disturbing life of millionaire Robert Durst, a man seemingly trailed by tragedy. The infamous ending is one of the most shocking moments in true crime history. The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (2022) A gripping account of the 2019 Whakaari volcanic eruption in New Zealand, told through firsthand survivor stories, this film showcases strength and resilience. Using real footage from before, during, and after the eruption, it captures nature’s beauty and its destruction that many overlook. Raising questions about tourist safety and profit over precaution, it leaves you appreciating the ordinary, uneventful days. Our Father (2022) When a woman discovers through a DNA test that her birth father was her mother’s fertility specialist, Our Father, unravels a disturbing web of deceit. It’s a deeply unsettling story that raises critical legal and ethical questions about consent and control. As a future law student, I found the legal implications particularly compelling, but like many viewers, I was left angry about the state of women’s healthcare in the U.S. Girl in the Picture (2022) After a woman is recovered from a hit-and-run, investigators uncover a decades-long story of kidnapping, abuse, and deception. Incredibly heartbreaking and comprehensive, this documentary stands out as an example of how true crime storytelling should center victims rather than perpetrators.

Watching these documentaries reminded me why I love the genre: it makes me think deeply about people, our societies, and the systems that surround us every day. Whether they left me angry, inspired, or stunned, all have left a great impact, and I am looking forward to another year of great documentaries.