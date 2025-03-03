What is International Women’s Day?

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every year on March 8th people worldwide gather to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), a global event dedicated to honouring women’s achievements and advocating for gender equality. But beyond the social media posts and themed activities, what is the true history of this day, and why is it still relevant?

The history of international women’s day

International Women’s Day dates back to the early twentieth century when it sprang from labour rights campaigns in the United States and Europe. In 1908, hundreds of women marched through New York City calling for better working conditions, greater wages, and the opportunity to vote. Inspired by this, the Socialist Party of America established the first National Women’s Day in 1909.

Clara Zetkin, a German feminist, advocated for the development of a global women’s day at the International Socialist Women’s Conference in 1910, and the idea quickly spread internationally. In 1911, Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland celebrated the first official International Women’s Day, with over a million individuals pushing for women’s rights.

IWD had an important role in the 1917 Russian Revolution. Women-led rallies against food shortages and disgusting working conditions sparked strikes, ultimately leading to Tsar Nicholas II’s abdication. Recognising the significance, the Soviet Union declared March 8th an official holiday, and other socialist and communist countries followed suit. Over time, the day expanded beyond political movements to become a widely recognised global observance.

Why do we need International Women’s Day?

Despite more than a century of improvement, gender inequality remains a major global issue. In many nations, the gender pay gap remains, with women receiving less on average than men for the same occupation. For example, at our very own University of Warwick, women earned 80p for every £1 that men earned in median hourly pay in 2023-24.

Gender-based violence remains one of the most concerning issues facing women worldwide. Domestic violence, sexual harassment, and human trafficking disproportionately affect women and girls, and many victims lack access to appropriate help and justice. Raising awareness and enforcing tougher protections are critical steps towards assuring safety and equality. For example, the “He’s Coming Home” campaign launched by Women’s Aid aims to raise awareness of the prevalence of domestic violence after England’s loss at the 2020 European Football Championship, emphasizing the need for accountability and support for victims.

Reproductive rights remain a contentious and politically fraught issue, with women in many parts of the world confronting limits on their physical autonomy. Access to contraception, abortion, and maternal healthcare is restricted in some areas, limiting women’s ability to make educated decisions about their own lives. In the United States, the overturning of Roe v. Wade under the Trump administration marked a significant rollback of reproductive rights, with many states now imposing stricter abortion laws, further limiting women’s control over their reproductive choices.

It’s time to celebrate women & take action

One of the most significant ways to commemorate International Women’s Day is through education and awareness. Learning about women’s history, feminist movements, and the ongoing fight for equality helps us understand the issues women face and how we can help bring about change.

Another effective strategy to empower women is to invest in women-owned businesses. Economic empowerment is a critical aspect in achieving gender equality, and helping female entrepreneurs helps to close the financial gap. Choosing to buy from women-led businesses, particularly small and local ones, can have a significant impact on their growth and sustainability.

Advocating for policy change is also important. Supporting legislation and workplace regulations that promote equal pay, maternity leave, and anti-harassment measures makes gender equality a reality rather than just an ideology. Holding governments and corporations accountable for their contributions to ensuring fair and inclusive ecosystems is a critical step towards development.

Another strategy to promote gender equality is to raise the profile of women’s voices in public places. Whether in the office, the media, or online, ensuring that women’s voices are heard, appreciated, and respected helps to break down stereotypes and fosters an inclusive culture. Encouraging women to take on leadership roles and support of their ideas is critical to achieving gender balance.

Finally, donating to women’s charities can help support causes such as education, healthcare, domestic abuse shelters, and gender equality projects. Supporting these charities, whether financially or through volunteering, helps to empower women in disadvantaged situations and encourages long-term change.

women keep this world spinning

International Women’s Day is more than a celebration; it serves as a reminder of both past accomplishments and future challenges. While society has made progress in many areas, the quest for true gender equality continues. By acknowledging women’s historical challenges and fighting for a more equitable future, we can help create a world in which everyone, regardless of gender, has equal opportunity to succeed.