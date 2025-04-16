This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Who doesn’t love a good show that fits the vibe of a season? A show you can binge every year when that season comes back around. I can’t think of a better activity in the fall than sipping hot chocolate and binging Gilmore Girls. So what is the Gilmore Girls of the spring? Let me give you some ideas.

1. New Girl. Witty, hilarious, and lighthearted, New Girl is a perfect show to watch (or rewatch) this spring. Set in LA, the sunny atmosphere will get you hyped for spring weather. Additionally, Jess’ outfits and personality are always bright and cheerful, the true definition of the spring vibe.

2. The Good Place. This show is so entertaining and has some great plot twists! The Good Place has a clear spring theme with beautiful weather and cute frozen yogurt shops. This show is lighthearted, fun, and has a plot that is sure to suck you in.

3. Sex and the City. A personal favorite of mine. Most of the series takes place in NYC in the spring/summer. Carrie embodies spring vibes with her fashion and carefree lifestyle. Such an easy and fun watch.

4. The OC. Some might argue that this is a summer show, but in my opinion, it’s perfect to watch in the spring. The beachy California vibes are perfect as we anticipate the summer, and the romance/teenage drama make it addictive.

5. Bridgerton. Floral and pastel dresses, sunshine, the beautiful English countryside, and lots of drama amongst the royals. This bubbly and scandalous show was made to be binged in the spring.

When you’re on Netflix this spring searching for your next show, keep these ones in mind. They will not disappoint!