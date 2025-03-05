Your College Playlist Needs a Refresh. Here’s What I’m Listening To Right Now

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Still waiting for your turn with the aux? Tired of your go-to playlist? Stuck in a music rut?

Let’s fix that.

If your playlist hasn’t changed since last semester, you’re missing out. These songs are what I’ve been listening to—and trust me, you’re going to want to hit “add to queue.”

The Ultimate Walking-to-Class Song

If you’re not strutting across campus with “Sally, When the Wine Runs out” by Emma Chamberlain’s notable ex, ROLE MODEL blasting in your ears, what are you doing? It’s perfect for those days when the sun is finally out, and you actually feel like you have your life together. And if you wanna pretend you’re in a dream, play “Break My Love” by RÜFÜS Du Sol.

Underrated Pop Classic: ARTPOP Deserved Better

We need to talk about Lady Gaga’s ARTPOP. Released in 2013, this album was revolutionary, and it’s time for a revival. If you haven’t listened to it recently, consider this your sign. It was ahead of its time, and honestly? Too cool for its era.

Romanticizing Doing Homework

Yes, we all love lo-fi beats, but let’s spruce up your study sesh. Try these if you want to feel like you’re in an indie film while drowning in canvas assignments:

“Tu t’en lasses” – La Femme (French and effortlessly cool)

“Moonlight on the River” – Mac DeMarco (melancholic perfection)

"From the Subway Train" – Vansire (lo-fi gold)

“Beanie” – Chezile (just trust me)

“Supernatural” – Vaughn (groovy)

Minimal Words, All Vibes You Didn’t Know You Needed

Sometimes, lyrics are optional. These tracks are all about vibing and letting the music speak for itself.

“NYC in 1940” – berlioz, Ted Jasper (because sometimes you need to feel like you’re walking through a movie set, clutching a cup of coffee in the rain)

“Spike’s Interlude” – MrBigB (the ultimate background soundtrack for your life)

“Interlude – The Trio” – Lana Del Rey (trust me, play this and you’ll feel like you’re in an artsy music video. Add a long trench coat and mysterious glances)

Behind the Decks: The Beat Drops Here

For when you want to pretend you’re Josh Summit behind the turntables, these are the songs you’ll want blasting when you’re ready to take over the aux (or in your dorm).

“Stephanie” – Cloonee, Young M.A.

"Dreamin'" – Dom Dolla, Daya

"The Way I Like It" – Discip

"Menage A Trois" – Sidepiece, Barney Bones

"Now It's Gone" – In Parallel

"UNTZ UNTZ" – INJI

"Wacuka" –AVAION, Sofiya Nzau

"PICK UP THE PHONE" –PAWSA, Nate Dogg

These songs will have everyone asking, “Wait, what is this song?”

Underrated, and Undeniably Good

Looking for the music everyone’s sleeping on? These hidden gems will quickly become your new obsession. From unexpected bangers to underground songs, these are tracks you didn’t know you needed.

“Charge it” – ENNY

"Still in Love" –Chezile

"L.A." –Brent Faiyaz

"Far Away"– Yebba, A$AP Rocky

“Laredo”– Leon Bridges

"Hair Down"— SiR, Kendrick Lamar

"Cutting Ties"– 6LACK

There you go…your playlist is officially updated! Whether you’re walking to class, cramming for an exam, or pretending to be a DJ, you’re ready. No more fighting over the aux or listening to the same song on repeat. Happy listening!