This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Are you looking for the perfect summer outfits? Do you want to turn heads on the streets of some small European town and have people begging to know where you get your clothes from? Well, I have curated three styles for you that will do just that.

First, sequins! Sequins are back and here to stay. Don’t think of a cheesy 2010s Halloween sparkly alien costume, but instead, think elegant and colorful. If you’re not sure exactly what this looks like, don’t fret, because I have some examples. Farm Rio’s “Pink Anthurium Flowers Sequins Midi Skirt” is a showstopper. It has vibrant pink sequins and colorful flowers along the side of the skirt. The midi aspect adds a perfect amount of class, and the sequined flowers add a bit of spiciness and playfulness.

If you aren’t a sequin girl, this next one might be more your style. The “Juniper Knit Top” from Reformation is the perfect example of sleek and fresh going-out style for this summer. This top is a slim-fitting, halter top that is cinched in the center with a gold and black geode. Not to mention cheetah print. I promise you, cheetah print — and animal print in general — are back for this summer’s attire.

Last but certainly not least, florals. Florals were in during the spring, and they are staying in throughout the summer. The “Zofia Cowl Neck Mini Dress” by Peppermayo is a great example of 2025’s summer floral vibe. With its elegant yet alluring style, this dress is perfect for a sunset dinner. The halter neckline, flower print, and backless look will definitely get you some attention. If you’re looking for something that will serve the same purpose, but is a little less revealing, take a look at the “Darcy Maxi Dress,” also by Peppermayo. It has that same bold flower look, but it is longer and strapless, giving it a more sophisticated feel.

If you take away nothing else from this article, the next time you go shopping, be on the lookout for sequins, animal print, and brightly colored florals. Cheers to you looking stylish and summer being just around the corner!