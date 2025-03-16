This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

Happy Women’s History Month! To celebrate the beauty, complexity and strength of women, here are five of my favorite books that feature female main characters. Happy reading!

The Vanishing Half by Brit Bennett

This fascinating commentary on race, social distinctions, womanhood, and family centers around the Vignes twins, two Black women who grew up in the Deep South in the 1950s. Their paths diverge when one twin discovers she is able to pass as White and escapes their hometown, stranding her twin sister. Their differences in racial identity cause them to establish completely separate adult lives; one lives with her Black daughter in that same Southern town, and the other lives in California with a White husband who is oblivious to her true background. But when the Vignes twins find that their own daughters’ lives have become intertwined, they are forced to grapple with their true loyalties, identities, and the inescapable influences of their past.

Where The Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens

Where the Crawdads Sing combines mystery and historical fiction in the enthralling story of Kya Clark. For years, the South Carolina village of Barkley Cove has been haunted by rumors of Kya “Marsh Girl” Clark, who lives untamed among the wildlife of the swamps. But there is more to Kya than meets the eye; resourceful and intelligent, she has survived alone and learned to live in harmony with nature. In 1969, Barkley Cove is shaken by the sudden murder of the beloved Chase Andrews, and the Marsh Girl is the perfect suspect. Kya’s story is one of growth, loss, love, survival, and the beautiful secrets of our natural world.

Circe by Madeline Miller

Madeline Miller’s Circe is a retelling of Homer’s epic The Odyssey from the perspective of the witch, Circe. Miller’s take on Circe is far more complex and thoughtful than Homer’s portrayal of her as a conniving sorceress. Circe, the daughter of the sun god Helios, turns to the human world and discovers that she possesses the power of witchcraft. Zeus, threatened by her power, banishes Circe to a deserted island, where she encounters famous mythological figures such as the Minotaur and Icarus, and must use her unique powers to protect herself and those she loves. Circe is a story of love, loss, inner strength, and female power in a male-dominated world.

Dinner for Vampires by Bethany Joy Lenz

Dinner For Vampires is a memoir by actress Bethany Joy Lenz, famous for her role on the hit teen show One Tree Hill. The book follows Lenz’s experience in what started as a harmless bible study group but eventually devolved into a religious cult. Lenz describes the indoctrination and coercion she faced at the hands of the leaders of the cult, her abusive marriage to a member of the cult, and her struggle to protect her daughter, all of which occurred during the filming of One Tree Hill. Through this memoir, Lenz not only shares her own story but also affirms the experiences of other survivors of domestic abuse and indoctrination, raising awareness about these issues and the importance of preventing them.

Songs In Ursa Major by Emma Brodie

Songs In Ursa Major follows Jane Quinn, a local teenager on Bayleen Island who finds herself suddenly thrust into the spotlight. When a motorcycle crash cancels rock star Jesse Reid’s performance at the Bayleen Island Folk Fest, Jane and her band take the musician’s place on stage, where they deliver an outstanding performance, one that skyrockets the young woman to stardom. After Jane produces her first album under Jesse’s guidance, she is forced to face the sexism of the industry. When she uncovers the dark secrets behind Jesse’s music, Jane must grapple with her own past and discover just how much she is willing to sacrifice for her dreams. This powerful story explores the glamor, beauty, fame, scandal, and secrets of the 1970s music scene.