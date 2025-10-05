What’s in My Backpack? The Pouch Edit

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whether you’re team backpack, purse, or tote, having a mini pouch packed with essentials in your bag of choice is non-negotiable, especially when you’re running from class to class. Personally, I use Lululemon’s Blissful Pink City Essentials Pouch Mini 2L, but any medium-sized makeup bag or pencil case you have lying around will do. My pouch has two compartments, an outside one for pencils/pens/highlighters, and a main compartment for my essentials. Now, onto the fun stuff: the products.

First and foremost, you need hand sanitizer. Getting sick at college is inevitable, but you should try your best to avoid it. I recommend the Touchland Power Mist hand sanitizer. It’s hydrating, easy to use, and has a variety of scents, with my favorite being rainwater.

Next, mini tissue packs. On Amazon, for only $15, you can get a 30 pack of ten, having your back all throughout flu season. To continue, I will never forget my mini medical kit filled with bandages, Neosporin, tampons, Tylenol, and Advil. From cowboy boot blisters, to a headache from a long night out, an unexpected cycle, or a sprain from Pilates… these products will be your personal crisis PR team.

For those inevitable stains, I always have a Tide pen. I am the definition of a clutz, and I always spill something when I least expect it. Moving on, mini floss. Personally, I despise the look of food stuck in my teeth, and I know you don’t want to be that person whose breath reeks of Taco Tuesday at The Pit, so please invest in some mints/gum. Now, to round out my essentials, the Tower 28 SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray. Whether you just conquered a stairmaster, had an eventful night out, or took a sweaty walk in Winston’s never-ending heat, this spritz is the quick reset your skin needs. Grab it at Sephora during your next trip to Twin City.

I hope you enjoyed this What’s in My Backpack? The Pouch Edit. You can never be too prepared, and trust me, these products have saved me more times than I’d like to admit!