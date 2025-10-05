What Ballet Taught Me About Body Positivity 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Our society makes it exceptionally difficult to feel positively about ourselves and our bodies, especially as girls. The prevalence of social media invites constant comparison against unrealistic (and often fabricated) beauty ideals, making it nearly impossible to escape feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. Before I even had access to social media, I was subject to this sort of comparison and self-examination. I grew up in the dance studio, training in classical ballet throughout my childhood and adolescence. While I have loved my experience in ballet, I developed insecurities about my body as a result of my years in the studio. Believe it or not, having to critique yourself in a mirror for hours on end while wearing a leotard during your pubescent years doesn’t bode well for self-esteem! However, dealing with my body insecurities throughout my ballet training ultimately taught me valuable lessons about appreciating and respecting my body, ones that I believe can help anyone facing similar feelings:

You are worth so much more than what you look like.

This is one of the biggest lessons ballet taught me. Who you are (your talent, creativity, and personality) matter so much more than your appearance. I ultimately found fulfillment in dance by improving my technique, achieving artistic goals, and building my relationships with friends and mentors, not by having a “perfect” body. People in your life appreciate your unique personality, intelligence, and how you care for others – not your weight and appearance.

You can never attain an “ideal body.”

Today’s beauty standards are insatiable; even if you align with them, you will always feel there is more to improve and change. Looking back at old photos and videos of myself dancing, even in times when I might have been considered to have a “good ballet body,” I felt so judgemental of how I looked. By accepting the impossibility of achieving perfection, we can learn to appreciate our bodies as they are.

Taking care of your body is important.

Being a dancer has taught me that if you do not treat your body with respect, it won’t be able to perform in the way you need it to. If I didn’t properly fuel my body with food and rest, it would feel impossible to make it through a long rehearsal and would decrease my performance in class. Likewise, not properly fueling your body hinders your ability to perform at a sports practice or workout, or even to focus during a test or be fully present while hanging out with friends. Denying your body sustenance in attempts to fit a certain standard isn’t worth it!

You are not alone.

Growing up in ballet, I discovered that nearly all of my friends and classmates struggled with similar insecurities that I did. Being open with them about our shared experience was instrumental to my progress in accepting my body. Chances are, other women in your life have also dealt with negative body image, so reach out to those you trust. It is so difficult to feel positive about ourselves in our society, but by supporting each other, we can foster positivity, acceptance, and confidence.