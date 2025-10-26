Week Six of Dancing With The Stars: “Wicked” Night

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Let’s talk about this week’s episode of Dancing with the Stars. To put it breifly, with the unexpected group voted off and the first 10’s of the season, it was a must-watch. This past Tuesday was Wicked night. The music and dances were phenomenal. Each star looked much more confident and fluid in their routines than on the first night. Tuesday night’s guest judge was Wicked and Wicked: For Good director Jon M. Chu.

Let’s get into judges’ scores for week six of this season’s DWTS. Two couples received three 10’s and one 9 from the judges: Whitney Leavitt, best known from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives with her partner Mark Ballas, as well as Jordan Chiles, American Olympic gold medal gymnast, and her partner Ezra Sosa. This was the first time any dance received a 10 this season, and wow, did they deserve it. To be fair, though, I should note that Leavitt has a college degree in dance…so many people online think her 10’s were a scam.

The other high scores of the night included Robert Irwin, Australian conservationist, zookeeper, actor, and social media’s newest crush, and his partner Witney Carson. Irwin and Carson scored four 9’s. Another couple who received 9’s was Elaine Hendrix, American actress best known for her roles in Dynasty, Superstar, the 1998 remake of The Parent Trap, and Inspector Gadget 2, and her partner Alan Bersten. An additional standout dance, which scored 9’s as well, came from Danielle Fishel, actress in Boy Meets World (and later on Girl Meets World), and her partner Pasha Pashkov.

Andy Richter, comedian and actor best known as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick on Late Night, The Tonight Show and CONAN, and his partner Emma Slater received the lowest score of the night yet again. Richter is putting in the effort, improving tons, and the people love him, despite his subpar ballroom dancing skills compared to the other contestants.



The viewers love him so much that, despite having the lowest score from the judges, he somehow was not sent home. So Richter made it through to the next round by the skin of his teeth once again, sending Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying and his partner Rylee Arnold home. This was absolutely unimaginable and shocked the public. Dancing with the Stars viewers can’t wait to see what happens next Tuesday, for the Halloween-themed episode. Who knows, Richter may pull out some wicked moves and make it through another round.