We Need to Talk About KATTDO

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been saying 2026 was going to be the year of music, but I had no idea it would start like this. Harry Styles’ Kiss All the Time, Dance Occasionally came out, and now it’s all I’ve been listening to. I don’t even bother trying to switch it up because I know I’ll somehow end up right back on it again. It’s not just because this album is still relatively new… because it’s been days… and nobody (me) has moved on. This album is different because there’s not just one song carrying it. Every time a new song comes on, I’m thinking, “Wait, this might be my favorite.” I could write an entire article about every single song on this album; in fact, I could probably write a book going from song to song and not getting bored. But if I tried to analyze each one, it would take years of my life that I’m just not willing to give up. So, for the sake of being somewhat normal, I’m limiting myself to telling you about my top three songs from KATTDO that should also be your favorites.

Taste Back

This one got me immediately. On first listen, without hesitation, it was my declared favorite. It’s the type of song that makes you feel like everything in life will work out. I’ve been playing it while getting ready, walking to class, working out – it just works in every situation. In fact, I’m listening to it right now! There’s also something about it that feels really confident, but not in an over-the-top, in-your-face kind of way. It’s not trying too hard at being a good song; it just is. As for the actual meaning of the song, it’s about seeking comfort in the familiar during lonely times (something that rings true for me). It’s also secretly a little bit sassy… which I love. When I’m singing alone, I feel like I’m in a music video telling someone off (this might just be a personal experience). Anyways, this is definitely the number one song I keep going back to without even thinking about it. I encourage you to do the same!

Carla’s Song

If you’re an avid Harry listener like me, I like to equate this song to Satellite from Harry’s House. It makes me want to grab my friends in the most non-cheesy way and dance with them in MSG at Harry’s concert. I like to describe it as the perfect plane take-off song, watching the sunset as the wheels leave the ground, and you’re embarking on a new adventure. Harry wrote this song about his friend Carla, who had never heard Paul Simon’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” He played the song for her, and while she listened, he described feeling as if he were watching someone see for the first time. It made him realize how songs go beyond our lifetime. Thank you, Carla, from the bottom of my heart, for reminding Harry of why he makes music. Without you, we wouldn’t have this song, let alone the entire album.

Paint by Numbers

Harry says that originally, Paint by Numbers was Track 1 on KATTDO specifically because of its opening line, “Oh, what a gift it is to be noticed. But it’s nothing to do with me.” It felt perfect. However, he says the album became something that sounded a lot different, and it didn’t feel right in that place. So, he changed it. Changing the order of the track, however, didn’t come close to changing its impact for us fans. It’s so incredibly aware. He acknowledges everything that surrounds him because of music, but separates himself from it, explaining how music is so much bigger than him. I’ll be honest, though, it’s only fair. On the first go around, I didn’t think this would be my favorite. I don’t know why, and honestly, I’m ashamed of my original feelings. But it doesn’t matter because now, I can’t stop coming back to it. Again and again. I find comfort in it because of how different it is from the rest of the album. It’s the type of song that stays with you even when you stop listening to it. Replaying the lyrics, trying to figure out what they truly mean.

If I haven’t made it clear, I can’t stop listening to the album, and I’m starting to worry for myself and my Spotify Wrapped, that I’ll never stop. Why would I when this album has something for every mood? There are songs that make you want to go out and do something, songs that make you want to stay in with a cozy blanket and a good movie, songs that make you want to strut down the streets of campus like you’re on top of the world, and songs that make you sit there and overthink way too much. But instead of feeling all over the place, it works together perfectly. Obviously, he’s not reading this, but… thank you, Harry, for creating another AMAZING album that has Spotify working overtime in my screentime.