This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Wake Forest chapter.

I used to hate Starbucks because I would get the same thing every time. A stale butter croissant, which was always cold in the middle and lacked any sort of flavor whatsoever. When I came to Wake, I realized I was literally the only person who had this disdain for Starbucks. With that being said, I knew I needed to amp up my food game. I have compiled a short list of underrated food items that you probably have overlooked at Starbucks.

Oatmeal

Ok, I realize I’m starting off bold with this first one, but I actually can’t rave about Starbucks oatmeal enough. Like, seriously, it is so good. They give you a ton of toppings to add, like fresh blueberries, brown sugar, and agave syrup. Don’t knock it until you try it, because it is my favorite thing ever.

Potato, Cheddar, and Chive Bites

I’ve always kind of overlooked these on the menu, because I just didn’t really understand the concept. But, they are honestly just big, square hash browns. It’s really just like having a large french fry, which is appealing to everyone. It’s not as adventurous of a snack as you would think. Which, as a picky eater, makes it a good option.

Coffee Cake

To me, coffee cake screams old lady, and I rarely ever get it anywhere. But, I feel like people forget how amazing coffee cake is. It’s fluffy, sweet, crumbly, and a perfect treat. Personally, I think it’s better than Starbucks brownies.

Egg, Pesto, and Mozzarella Sandwich

All I really have to say about this one is that the bun is just insane. It is so crispy and fluffy at the same time. There is also melted mozzarella cheese on top of it, which just makes it so much better. There is never too much pesto on the sandwich either, which I feel like is a problem with some of the other Starbucks sandwiches. It’s such a safe option for a picky eater, and legitimately so good!

I know this is a short list, but I still have some Starbucks food to try. I hope this motivates you to ditch your normal Starbucks order and try something new!