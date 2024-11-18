Three Tips for the Perfect Friendsgiving

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The air is finally cold, the leaves have changed color, and football season is coming to a close, which can only mean one thing: Thanksgiving is near, and friendsgiving should be too. What better way to catch up with your friends over the holidays than to host a friendsgiving of your own? If you’re not sure where to begin, here are three tips for the perfect celebration.

The first tip relates to everyone’s favorite: food. The beauty of friendsgiving is that the responsibility of food does not rest solely on the host. Instead, turn it into a potluck, where each friend brings a meal of their choice. It can be thanksgiving related food – or not – the choice is yours. Start by sending out a sign-up sheet to the guests where each person can mark down the food they plan to bring. This ensures that you have a variety of dishes to choose from and that you will have a blend of sides, entrees, and desserts.

Tip #2: Setting and attire. The best parties are those that you feel comfortable and accepted at. Friendsgiving should be a relaxing time for people to wind down and catch up. You don’t need to go super formal like you would at Thanksgiving. Set the scene by lighting some candles, putting on your favorite fun playlist, and making it a casual night where everyone is welcome.

Finally, spend some time showing gratitude by going around the table and having each person say something that they are grateful for. This is a fun way for each person to reflect on the year and contribute to the dinner conversation.

Whether this is your first Friendsgiving or one of many, remember that the most important part is having fun and spending time with the friends you love.